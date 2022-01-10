7 Editor-Approved Winter Fashion Finds on Sale Now at Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Time and time again, we walk into Target with a specific list of items we need — and walk out with a shopping cart full of products we didn’t know we needed. A Target run is a dangerous expedition because we always end up spending more money than we intended. But can you blame Us? Target is our happy place — where else can you find the cutest garments right next to greeting cards and groceries?

Now you can enjoy some guilt-free retail therapy thanks to Target’s winter sale. Save big on select sweaters, shoes and more! Read on to shop the best deals and discounts from our favorite one-stop shop. Just like Target, these finds are a bullseye.

7 Winter Fashion Finds on Sale Now at Target

1. Coats

This Sebby Collection Women’s Zip Front Faux Shearling is sheer perfection! Fully lined with sherpa faux fur, this fashion-forward layering piece is a seasonal staple. No one will believe you got this coat at Target! One shopper even said, “More beautiful in person. SO stylish. Very comfortable and warm. Don’t want to take it off!”

Check out more women’s coats and jackets at Target here!

2. Sweaters

Earn your stripes with this classic cardigan. We’re swooning over the balloon sleeves and jewel button detailing. So sophisticated! One customer gushed, “LOVE this sweater! So soft! The buttons make it look soooo expensive.” This Who What Wear Women’s Cardigan is truly a crown jewel.

Check out more women’s sweaters at Target here!

3. Tops

Get the vintage look with this Women’s Coca Cola Unity Square Lyrics Logo T-Shirt. This retro-inspired graphic tee is a throwback to the iconic 1971 Hilltop commercial. Vintage fashion will never go out of style.

Check out more women’s tops at Target here!

4. Dresses

Sweater weather never looked better than in this V-neck tie-waist midi dress! The Sandra Darren Long Sleeve Midi Button Skirt Sweater Knit Dress is an elegant frock that can be worn from the office to out on the town.

Check out more women’s dresses at Target here!

5. Leggings

Sweat it out in these full-coverage leggings with a flattering fit. These Reebok PureMove Leggings are currently on sale for $62 off! One review reported: “Comfortable fit (like a second skin) and they look cute, too.”

Check out more women’s activewear at Target here!

6. Shoes

Toasty toes! Stay cozy all winter long with these suede booties with sheepskin lining. A lookalike to the popular Ugg style that is selling out everywhere, these Bearpaw Women’s Alyssa Boots are totally on trend. One review reported, “Warm! Best quality ever. Very comfy.”

Check out more women’s shoes at Target here!

7. Bags

The competition for prettiest purse is in the bag with this GiGi New York Beige Chelsea Crossbody Bag. This camel crossbody is an everyday essential! It’s the perfect size for holding all your belongings during daytime errands or a night out.

Check out more women’s bags at Target here!

