There isn’t necessarily a one-size-fits-all type of product for different skincare concerns…but there is certainly an ingredient that comes incredibly close. Worried about wrinkles and fine lines? Want to prevent sagging skin? Wish your tone would balance out or your texture would be smooth? Sick of acne? Want more glow? It’s time to try a retinol!

Retinol is essentially a superhero in the skincare world. But it’s so powerful, sometimes it causes destruction. Just as some heroes accidentally destroy buildings while fighting off the bad guys, retinol can sometimes majorly irritate your skin while fighting off wrinkles and pimples. It can seriously break the bank too. It’s not easy finding a powerful retinol that knows how to be gentle too — especially for a fair price — but it’s certainly not impossible!

Get the Naturium Retinol Complex Serum for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Naturium serum is so powerful, it actually combines real retinol and “nature’s retinol,” a plant-derived alternative called bakuchiol. But remember, it’s gentle! The actual retinol is microencapsulated, meaning it’s time-released into skin to help prevent irritation. You’ll also spot sugarcane-derived squalane in the mix, its hydrating, anti-inflammatory properties working to keep skin calm!

Using this clean, biocompatible formula may boost collagen production and increase cellular turnover for firmer, smoother, clearer and more youthful skin. Say hello to improved elasticity, a more even tone and an overall radiance that will have you in love with your complexion!

This non-toxic retinol serum is also cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free and fragrance-free. You only need a couple of drops per use too! Apply to clean skin, morning and night, three to five times a week. You can start slow and use it more often as your skin adjusts, especially if you’re new to retinol.

Remember to moisturize after applying and always use sunscreen during the day so the retinol can operate at top efficacy!

