After a long day of work, walking the red carpets, speaking at events, appearing at press events and running errands, the one thing celebrities like to do is take off their makeup by using a makeup remover wipe. Kerry Washington and Olivia Culpo‘s makeup wipes of choice? The Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes & Face Cleansing Towelettes.

In 2019, Culpo shared her night routine with Harper’s Bazaar, using makeup remover wipes as one of her favorite products. “I start out my nighttime routine with one of my favorite products,” Culpo tells Harper’s Bazaar. “You can wash your face and then use these wipes and you’ll be surprised at how much more stuff you’ll see come off. And it also hydrates the skin, which I love.” Washington is also a fan of the makeup wipes. In an interview with The Cut, the Scandal actress shared that she double cleanses at night using the wipes. “The wipes get everything so quickly — that for me is the double cleansing,” Washington tells The Cut. “I use the wipes to get it all off, and because they are so effective it doesn’t take very long.”

Get the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes for $6 (originally $9) at Walmart!

The Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes are dermatologist-tested towelettes that are incredibly soft and could gently remove dirt, sweat, makeup and more from your skin in just one step. The makeup remover wipes feature a waterproof micellar-infused formula that doesn’t leave a residue on your skin. You will feel no need to wash your face after using these wipes.

The wipes have received over 14,400 five-star reviews. One five-star shopper with sensitive skin shared that these wipes “are soft and don’t leave any residue or streaks on my skin.” They continued: “The best part is that they’re fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, which is perfect for my sensitive skin.” Another five-star reviewer shared how they travel a lot and these wipes “smell great, feel wonderful on your face, and get the job done quickly!” One final shopper noted that “the gentle formula is also suitable for all skin types.”

Join Washington and Culpo in adding these makeup remover wipes to your skincare routine.

