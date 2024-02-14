Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We did it, folks — we found a diamond in the rough. Swimming through the sea of lounge and activewear brands nowadays can feel like a full-time job rather than an enjoyable pastime; after all, how do we know what the quality is like, if garments are sweatproof, if they ride up in strange places and squeeze all the wrong ones or if they’re even worth the price tag? What a headache!

It’s even more of a mental battle with expensive activewear. Deciding whether to buy or pass is like deciding whether to say “I do” or “I don’t.” But your life is about to be a whole lot easier, because we did all the heavy lifting for you (pun intended) — we found an activewear brand that has ultra-trendy styles, uses high-quality materials, fits your body properly and doesn’t drain your bank account in the process.

Whether you’re looking for shorts, a workout top, sweatshirt, leggings or sweatpants, there’s an option for you at Lounge — and it will be up to 70% off! Check out some of our favorites in each category below!

365 Second Skin Cycling Shorts

These flattering shorts will lengthen your legs while shaping around your waist, perfect for your midday gym sesh. Grab a pair in pebble navy, chocolate brown or stone white (or all of the above)!

Get the 365 Second Skin Cycling Shorts for $12 (originally $40) at Lounge!

Ribbed Racer Back Top

Everyone needs a new workout tank every once in a while! This limited-edition top is made using stretchy ribbed material and has both a high-fitted neckline and a curved hem design for style.

Get the Ribbed Racer Back Top X Jess Hunt for $16 (originally $40) at Lounge!

365 Oversized Crew Neck Sweater

Oversized is totally in! This crewneck sweatshirt is made using soft organic cotton and cozy polyester. Bonus: It’s lined with fleece! You’ll love the way this sweatshirt looks and feels.

Get the 365 Oversized Crew Neck Sweater for $22 (originally $55) at Lounge!

365 Second Skin Leggings

If you want to forget that you’re even wearing pants, these are the leggings for you. Whether you’re hitting the gym, laying around the house or walking the dog, these sculpting high-waisted leggings will put comfort (and functionality, of course) first!

Get the 365 Second Skin Leggings for $25 (originally $50) at Lounge!

Oversized Sweatpants

100% cotton material makes these sweatpants as comfy as they are cute. Wear them with a tank, tee, sports bra or sweatshirt — whatever you have on hand! Ankle cuffs give them a parachute shape. It’s love!

Get the Oversized Sweatpants X Jess Hunt for $35 (originally $70) at Lounge!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other lounge and activewear at Lounge!

