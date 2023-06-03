17 NYC Street Style Summer Looks Starting at Just $16

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

People-watching is my passion. While on a 10-day trip to New York recently, my daily pastime was clocking all of the chic outfits that passed me by. NYC street style just hits different! New Yorkers aren’t afraid to take risks and make bold fashion statements. And they’re consistently ahead of the curve!

City girls are always ready for an adventure in the summer, whether it’s a weekend trip to the Hamptons or a rooftop party downtown. But they also know how to keep it classy in a corporate setting. So whether you’re on your way to work or going out for a night on the town, these pieces will help you channel that effortless city style. Shop these 17 trendy looks starting at just $16!

Outerwear

1. I noticed so many girlies wearing knit sweaters that almost look handmade. This floral cardigan from Anthropologie is such a cozy statement piece for transitional weather — just $130!

2. An oversized blazer is an everyday essential in NYC. Style this jacket with wide-leg jeans and a tank to work or happy hour — just $77!

3. Another outerwear essential this season is a quilted jacket. This embroidered denim style is perfect for if you’re heading off to Hudson Valley — just $129!

Bottoms

4. Many women have been rocking denim midi skirts around the city. I love the dark wash and center slit of this version from Nordstrom — just $128!

5. Cargo pants are the go-to look of the moment. Keep it cool all summer in these low-waisted white cargo pants — just $86!

6. As much as I tried to resist the urge to give in to the baggy jean trend, there’s no denying its popularity. These high-rise slouchy wide-leg jeans from Reformation are fashion-forward and flattering — just $148!

7. I’m obsessed with the summery print of these patterned wide-leg pants! The pull-on style is so comfy, and the linen-blend fabric is breezy for warm weather — just $168!

Dresses

8. If you’ve ever wanted to pretend you’re in the cast of Selling Sunset or The Real Housewives of New York City, then you need this pink tweed mini dress from Amanda Uprichard. Perfect for the Hamptons — just $242!

9. All over Central Park, ladies were lounging in adorable sundresses. I’m a fan of this one-shoulder smocked midi dress that you can take from day to night — originally $52, now just $45!

10. Need a dress for a summer wedding? This strapless satin dress is a stunning look that gets the city girl stamp of approval — just $72!

11. A white sundress is a summer staple! This off-the-shoulder smocked sundress is ideal for a hot day — just $16!

Shoes

12. Kurt Geiger makes the most stunning accessories that are surprisingly affordable compared to other designer labels! Embellished with colorful crystals, these chunky slides are super comfy and stylish — just $185!

13. Elevate your shoe style with these platform Converse sneakers. I’ve seen fashionistas pair this footwear with dresses and denim — just $75!

14. These Sam Edelman raffia sandals are totally on trend for the summer! Now I just need a Hamptons house to go with them — just $130!

Handbags

15. This gorgeous gold Kurt Geiger crossbody bag combines two top trends this season: crystals and tweed. It’s perfect for a night out on the town — just $195!

16. It seems like almost everyone in NYC has a Bottega Veneta braided bag! Who needs to drop thousands of dollars when you could just buy this affordable alternative instead?— just $40!

17. I’m swooning over this straw bucket bag with embroidered cherries. One reviewer reported, “Fits plenty of stuff, and also comes with a long strap which I did not expect. People always comment on it” — just $88!

Bonus: A sustainable shopping option is renting designer clothes and accessories from Rent the Runway! There are so many cute summer styles, from Farm Rio dresses to Loeffler Randall handbags — memberships starting at just $94 a month for five fabulous items!

