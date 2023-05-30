The Best Legging Deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — Starting at $30

Cancel OK
Good news — the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong! We’ve covered some of the absolute best fashion deals during this event, but this sale is so enormous, we’re not stopping there. We’re going to help break it down for you — and we know nearly everyone is up for a new pair of leggings!

This sale has awesome deals on all of your most-wanted brands, including Zella, Sweaty Betty, Nike and more. We’re going to show you seven of our favorite legging deals below with sizes still in stock…for now!

Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights

Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights in Black/Clear at Nordstrom, Size X-Large

Pros:

  • Sweat-wicking
  • Contoured waist
  • Hidden pockets
Was $90On Sale: $50You Save 44%
See it!

Sweaty Betty Power High Waist Workout Leggings

Sweaty Betty Power High Waist Workout Leggings in Navy Blue A at Nordstrom, Size Medium

Pros:

  • Side pockets
  • Flattering and cute color-block details
  • Reviewers say they don't slide down
Was $100On Sale: $72You Save 28%
See it!

Zella Studio Luxe HW Curve Leggings

zella Studio Luxe HW Curve Leggings in Grey Lilac at Nordstrom, Size X-Large

Pros:

  • Super stretchy
  • Shoppers call them the most comfortable leggings they've ever owned
  • Machine wash, tumble dry
Was $79On Sale: $55You Save 30%
See it!

Commando Perfect Control Top Velvet Leggings

Commando Perfect Control Top Velvet Leggings in Greige at Nordstrom, Size Medium

Pros:

  • Medium shaping control
  • Velvet adds dress-up versatility
  • High waist
Was $108On Sale: $81You Save 25%
See it!

Ingrid & Isabel Capri Maternity Leggings

Ingrid & Isabel® The Capri Maternity Leggings in Black at Nordstrom, Size X-Large

Pros:

  • Crossover bump panel supports lower back
  • Sweat-wicking
  • Made with recycled materials
Was $78On Sale: $70You Save 10%
See it!

Nordstrom Essential Ponte Ankle Leggings

Nordstrom Essential Ponte Ankle Leggings in Black at Nordstrom, Size X-Small

Pros:

  • Raised seams
  • Nice enough to wear professionally
  • Dense knit
Was $59On Sale: $30You Save 49%
See it!

Nike One Mid-Rise Print Leggings

Nike One Mid-Rise Print Leggings in Medium Olive/Black at Nordstrom, Size Small

Pros:

  • Second skin-like fit
  • Shimmery Swoosh design
  • Dri-FIT wicking technology
Was $70On Sale: $49You Save 30%
See it!

Not your style? Shop more leggings on sale at Nordstrom here! Check out the rest of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

