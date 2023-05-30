The Best Legging Deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — Starting at $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Good news — the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong! We’ve covered some of the absolute best fashion deals during this event, but this sale is so enormous, we’re not stopping there. We’re going to help break it down for you — and we know nearly everyone is up for a new pair of leggings!
This sale has awesome deals on all of your most-wanted brands, including Zella, Sweaty Betty, Nike and more. We’re going to show you seven of our favorite legging deals below with sizes still in stock…for now!
Sweaty Betty Power High Waist Workout Leggings
Pros:
- Side pockets
- Flattering and cute color-block details
- Reviewers say they don't slide down
Zella Studio Luxe HW Curve Leggings
Pros:
- Super stretchy
- Shoppers call them the most comfortable leggings they've ever owned
- Machine wash, tumble dry
Commando Perfect Control Top Velvet Leggings
Pros:
- Medium shaping control
- Velvet adds dress-up versatility
- High waist
Ingrid & Isabel Capri Maternity Leggings
Pros:
- Crossover bump panel supports lower back
- Sweat-wicking
- Made with recycled materials
Nordstrom Essential Ponte Ankle Leggings
Pros:
- Raised seams
- Nice enough to wear professionally
- Dense knit
Nike One Mid-Rise Print Leggings
Pros:
- Second skin-like fit
- Shimmery Swoosh design
- Dri-FIT wicking technology
