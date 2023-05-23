Can’t Wait to Take Off Heels? These Foot Cushions Are a Comfy Necessity

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fancy feet! Even when we’re wearing the most comfortable pair of heels we own, there are still potential improvements which make the experience easier. Luckily, when it comes to any pair of heels, you can elevate the situation to provide added comfort in the region south of the ankles.

For starters, if your heels are lacking in the cushioning department, these handy inserts from Walkize can add an impressive boost. They’re beyond simple to apply and fit perfectly in virtually every type of shoe, including heels with smaller surface area (like those beloved stilettos which gather dust on your storage rack).

Get the Walkize Metatarsal Pad Heel Inserts for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

These pads come outfitted with a strong adhesive on one side and a soft pillowy cushion on the other. To make magic happen, apply the item on each shoe on the ball of the foot. You can add it to any pair of heels, but it especially comes in handy for those lacking a thick platform at the front. Any aspiring Carrie Bradshaw knows these tend to be the sleekest and chicest shoes — but often the least pleasurable to walk around in. Sure, you’ll get used to it after some time, but a pad like this one can certainly lighten the load (and impact on your tootsies)!

Each of these foot cushioning pads comes in a pack of four, so you’re scoring two sets at a wildly affordable price. You can also pick them up in three different colors: Black, nude and clear. These options make it a breeze for you to find cushions which completely blend in with every color shoe you own. Reviewers have flocked to these pads as the best solution for heel discomfort, especially as they’re one of the more budget-conscious and effective options on the market. With wedding season on the horizon, it’s time to stock up on these bad boys. All that’s left to do is refresh your pedicure and hit the dance floor!

