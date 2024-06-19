Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Cardigans? For summer? Unlike florals for spring, this actually is a bit groundbreaking. But, nonetheless, still incredibly useful. Though we love our ACs, we don’t love when they chill Us to the point of teeth chattering — and apparently Nicole Kidman doesn’t either.

Attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Expats Event on June 11, the famous Hollywood actress was spotted in something we normally see everywhere in the fall: a cardigan and matching skirt. Sure, a cardigan is a bold take on summer fashion — but it’s also incredibly smart. We’ll all inevitably run into countless buildings where the air is cranked to low or summer nights where the air is a bit too chilly and even office days where the coffee pot coffee isn’t enough to keep you warm from the blasting AC.

This is why keeping a cozy but cool cardi like hers on hand is both important and useful. While hers will run you thousands of dollars, being from the Ferragamo Fall 2024 collection, we found a lookalike that’s just $39 on Amazon. It’ll keep you looking just as stylish as Kidman, will easily fit into a tote bag, is easy on the wallet and will flow with your wardrobe right into fall.

Get the Zesica Long Sleeve Oversized Knit Cardigan for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Serving up the same cozy vibes as Kidman’s, the Zesica Knit Cardigan features contrast buttons down the front, an oversized design, a V-neckline and knit stitching. It’s made of an acrylic and spandex fabric, which means it can keep the heat in and has stretch to it as well. If Kidman’s beige color choice isn’t your speed but you still love the style — no need to worry. There are 28 color and pattern options to choose from and sizes S to XL as well.

In the summer, I could see this cardigan getting thrown over a breezy white dress for a bonfire at the beach, paired with some boho-style sandals and a leather crossbody bag. It could also go with several casual office outfits too, whether you’re wearing trousers and a blouse or even a slip skirt. But the truth is, sometimes it’s not all about fashion. There will be times when you don’t care what you’re pairing it with — all you’ll care about is the warmth it’ll give you.

Save yourself from getting AC goosebumps like Kidman did and get this lightweight cardigan that’s an easy summer layer. A small fraction of her designer style, it comes in at just $39 on Amazon. But according to reviewers, the quality of it is so up to par, they’d “pay double” for the “same quality in a clothing store.”

See it: Get Zesica Long Sleeve Oversized Knit Cardigan for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

