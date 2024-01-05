Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Nicole Kidman is known for many things: her Oscar-winning acting chops, her iconic AMC theatre commercial and her signature red strands. But stars — they’re just like Us. And even with the best hairstylists and products on the planet, they still experience beauty setbacks. Enter: Vegamour, a haircare brand devoted to hair growth, strength and overall health.
“It wasn’t until a few years ago that I realized our strands and scalp deserve as much attention and care as the rest of our bodies (and minds) do,” the Big Little Lies star wrote on Vegamour’s website. She went on, “It’s clear that sustainability and ethics aren’t an afterthought; these values are deeply ingrained in everything Vegamour does.”
While Vegamour offers many different products, from serums to shampoos, my favorite has to be the GRO Biotin Gummies. I consider myself a bit of a gummy vitamin connoisseur — I take these healthy treats every morning! So, trust me when I say these strawberry-flavored gummies taste as delicious as candy. I have to actively stop myself from consuming more than the daily dose. Plus, they’re shaped like hearts! Too cute.
Get the GRO Biotin Gummies for just $36 at Vegamour!
Formulated with biotin, as well as vitamins A, B-5, C, E, 6 and 12, the GRO Biotin Gummies help support keratin and collagen production for healthier-looking hair. Made with vegan ingredients, these clean gummies promote thicker, fuller hair. Shoppers have also said they’ve noticed that these gummies help nails grow faster.
“These vitamins are amazing!” one shopper gushed. “Best tasting, cute heart ❤️ shaped and highly effective, if you’re looking for a vitamin that really helps your grow thicker and healthier and within 60-90 days you see the results….Try them, you will be amazed!” Another reviewer reported, “These gummies made my hair stop falling out by the end of the month.” And one customer declared, “I really think these are a game-changer!! I noticed it initially with my nails but know it has also made a difference in the regrowth in the area my hair has been falling out!! Love the products!!!”
If you’ve been dealing with hair loss or thinning or just want to strengthen your strands for the future, then grab these GRO Biotin Gummies from Vegamour! Nicole Kidman approves.
