If you struggle with thinning hair, you’re not alone. According to the United Care Clinic, hair loss is extremely common in the US — with 50% of men and 28% of women experiencing thinning and pattern baldness by age 50. There’s no way to fully prevent hair from falling out, but there are plenty of natural remedies that can enhance the growing process, helping you regain confidence and a thicker head of hair.

One hair growth product in particular — the Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil — has gone viral on TikTok for the way it nourishes the scalp and encourages new growth. A natural mix of biotin, rosemary oil and mint oil invigorates the scalp, reducing inflammation while also creating the ideal microbiome for new growth to flourish. While consistent use is key for seeing the best results, over 47,000 of people have sung the praises of this oil, and it has subsequently sold out multiple times.

Get the Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil for just $9 (originally $12) at Amazon!

Luckily, the growth oil is currently in stock and on sale for under $10 at Amazon! Happy customers say that this secret little oil outperforms some of the most well-known hair care brands, including Redken, Olaplex and Joico. Plus, along with encouraging new growth, it helps to soften and strengthen existing hair too. “I’ve been using this oil for almost two years now — not only does my hair grow faster, but I’ve noticed a lot more new growth as well,” one reviewer raves. “I now have a hairline again, thanks to Mielle. Never not going to use this product!”

Keep in mind that a majority of users say that it takes about two months to really notice a difference, so be sure to use it regularly. That said, shoppers say that the patience pays off because the results are “like a hair transplant.”

While the Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil can make a world of difference on its own, you can also supercharge your hair routine with some of our other favorites from Mielle:

