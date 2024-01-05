Your account
Have a Happy and Healthy New Year With These Essential Vitamins — 40% Off Now

Ritual vitamins
Ritual

New year, new Us! Our New Year’s resolution is to incorporate more healthy habits into our daily lives. In order to level up from the inside out, we have to nourish our bodies with wholesome vitamins and nutrients. Ritual to the rescue! Female-founded and scientifically-supported, this brand creates clean essentials with traceable ingredients.

From now until February 1, take 40% off these Ritual multivitamins! Whether your focus is sleep, skin or stomach, these formulations will make you feel your best.

Women’s Multivitamin 18+

women's multivitamin
Ritual

Intended for women ages 18 to 49, this multivitamin promotes brain health, bone health, blood-building and antioxidant support. In a clinical study, this product increased vitamin D levels by 43% and omega-3 DHA by 41%!

Was $33You Save 39%
On Sale: $20
Gut Health: Synbiotic+

gut health viamin
Ritual

Tummy issues? Try this Synbiotic+ that supports a balanced gut. This 3-in-one vitamin contains prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics to help with bloating and immune health.

Was $54You Save 41%
On Sale: $32
Skin Hydration: HyaCera

skin hydration vitamin
Ritual

Searching for smoother skin? Formulated with hyaluronic acid and a plant oil extract, this daily capsule helps reduce wrinkles and hydrate skin.

Was $54You Save 41%
On Sale: $32
Sleep: BioSeries Melatonin

sleep multivitamin
Ritual

Want a good night’s sleep? Made with BioSeries technology, this vitamin releases melatonin throughout the night so you can fall asleep and stay asleep all night long.

Was $25You Save 40%
On Sale: $15
Prenatal Multivitamin

prenatal multivitamin
Ritual

Oh, baby! Packed with 12 key nutrients, this prenatal multivitamin supports neural tube development, baby’s brain development, blood-building and bone health.

Was $39You Save 41%
On Sale: $23
Not what you’re looking for? Shop Ritual’s entire offering here now!

Nail polish

