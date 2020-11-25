Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Yes, you read that number right in the title. Amazon is a shopping destination for a great deal all year round, but for this Cyber Week, the sales are unbelievable. And as you can see, we’re not just talking about small-time brands here or reject styles no one wants to buy anymore — we’re talking top picks from top brands!

A Reebok deal like this would have stopped Us in our tracks no matter what, but this one, specifically, was a full attention grabber. Anything we’ve seen on a celebrity before automatically earns our intrigue, but anything we’ve seen on a celebrity numerous times, like these sneakers, quickly earns its way into our shopping cart!

One of the biggest Floatride fans out there? Nina Dobrev. The actress owns numerous pairs of these sneakers and has been spotted in them multiple times over the years. Back in 2018, she was spotted wearing a black pair while leaving the gym, going full Reebok with her outfit by adding a pink muscle tank and Lux Leggings from the brand.

Fast forward to 2020 to find her wearing the same shoes in white while out for a run, rocking them with blue Fabletics leggings and a white Polo Ralph Lauren sweatshirt. Dobrev has acted as a brand ambassador for Reebok as well, so her dedication is clearly unmatched!

These Reeboks have a mixed-material upper with breathable, flexible mesh reinforced by TPU for durability — not to mention a cool look. Underneath is a soft, lightweight midsole that supports and cushions the foot so you really do feel like you’re floating through the air, whether you’re challenging an incline on a treadmill or hitting the streets IRL. There’s a textured rubber outsole as well to keep you steady!

This Floatride sneaker is currently available in six colors at Amazon. You can grab a white or black pair for a look like one of Dobrev’s, or you can change it up with one of the blues or grey. And remember, these shoes don’t have to be reserved solely for workouts. Wear them with jeans and a sweater for a casual look that still totally screams “celebrity”!

