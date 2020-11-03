This Half-Zip Sweatshirt Is the Quickest Way to a Cute Outfit in the Cold

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are some days when we just really don’t want to bother. With anything. We order in food instead of cooking, we put off organizing our home, we go makeup-free, we throw on a beanie and we definitely do not spend more than five minutes getting dressed. If we can keep it under two minutes, even better.

These days happen more and more often during the colder seasons. Without the warm sunshine and fresh air to invigorate us, we sort of go into hibernation mode. Do we wish we could just sleep until spring? Sometimes. But we might be able to deal with the weather better if we were properly equipped for those can’t-bother days. If you’re stocked up with easy-to-make meals, some dry shampoo and some chic-but-cozy pieces in your closet, you might even start to look forward to them!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Lapel Zipper Sweatshirt for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

As for those chic-but-cozy pieces, this half-zip sweatshirt is exactly the kind of thing we’re talking about. It’s soft and comfy, but it’s not just a big blob of fabric — nor is it the type of piece you reserve solely for lounging around at home. It looks like a cute pullover jacket, and it’s so ready to send some compliments your way. It makes getting dressed so easy, but in no way does it look lazy!

This sweatshirt has a kangaroo pocket in front, a ribbed hem and cuffs as well as a stand collar you can adjust with the zipper. Keep it all the way up for maximal warmth or pull it down to reveal either some layered necklaces or maybe the top of a cute cami or bodysuit. There’s even a drawstring for more versatility!

This half-zip pullover is not too thick but not too thin. It has dropped shoulders, giving it an effortlessness while solidifying it as a fashionable find. When fashionable and functional come together, there’s just nothing better!

Wear this sweatshirt with jeans, with leggings, with a skirt, with a dress, with shorts, with overalls — we’re basically just naming every bottom we can think of, because they’re all going to work. There are even 14 colors to choose from, so you’ll almost definitely find one (or a few) that will match up perfectly with the rest of your wardrobe!

