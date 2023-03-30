13 Best No-Show Socks for Slip-On Sneakers to Keep Blisters at Bay

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Something no one talks about: how hard it is to find socks that won’t show with your sneakers! If sneakers are bread, then socks are butter — an important element that elevates the experience. For both comfort and cleanliness purposes, we prefer wearing socks with our tennis shoes. But socks that stick out ruin the whole look, especially when we’re rocking low-top styles. Fashion faux-pas alert! Now that it’s spring, we’ve been searching for socks that stay hidden beneath our slip-on sneakers.

These 13 socks rock our socks off — but don’t worry, they’ll stay on! Ideal for slip-on sneakers, these no-show socks will keep your feet covered. Bye-bye, blisters! Hello, happy feet!

Wernies No-Show Socks

The no. 1 bestseller in women’s no-show and liner socks on Amazon, this four-pack of socks comes in white, beige, grey and black. More than 64,000 shoppers have shared their love for these no-show socks that actually stay put.

$12.00 See It!

Bering No-Show Socks

These no-show socks won’t slip off! One customer called this six-pack the “best socks ever.”

Was $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See It!

Eedor No-Show Socks

On the down low! Made from a Spandex blend, these ultra-low cut socks provide comfy coverage.

Was $16 On Sale: $11 You Save 31% See It!

Pro Mountain No-Show Socks

According to reviews, these no-show socks are pure perfection! Constructed with cushioned padding, these moisture-wicking socks absorb sweat and prevent blisters.

$12.00 See It!

Saucony Women’s 8 Pairs No-Show Cushioned Invisible Liner Socks

Saucony has been a shoewear staple for decades! So, we trust the brand when it comes to no-show socks. “These Saucony Women’s No Show Socks are perfect!” one shopper declared. “Soft comfortable and pretty.” This multicolor set comes with eight socks.

Was $15 On Sale: $13 You Save 13% See It!

Adidas Women’s Superlite Super No-Show Socks (6-pair)

Adidas: All Day I Dream About Socks! These sporty socks feature lightweight material, arch compression, mesh ventilation and a reinforced toe.

Was $20 On Sale: $12 You Save 40% See It!

Peds Women’s Zoned Cushion Mid Cut No-Show Socks, 6-Pairs

These Peds no-show socks are the real deal! Designed with a mid-cut to stay invisible beneath shoes and a gel grip to stay up, these socks are sturdy and supportive.

Was $14 On Sale: $12 You Save 14% See It!

Hanes Women’s No-Show Socks, 10 and 20-Pair Packs

Hate when your feet overheat? These Hanes no-show socks are made with moisture-wicking fabric that keep your feet cool and dry

Was $12 On Sale: $11 You Save 8% See It!

Relaxife Women’s No-Show Thin Socks

Second skin! Crafted with nylon and Spandex fabric, these no-show socks are extremely thin. Almost like breathable tights for your feet!

$11.00 See It!

Dibaolong Women’s No-Show Socks

These no-show socks are virtually invisible! “Finally! A thin, soft, no-show sock that stays put,” one customer proclaimed. “Comfortable in sneakers and regular work shoes.”

Was $24 On Sale: $15 You Save 38% See It!

Pareberry Women’s Thick Cushion Non-Slip No-Show Socks

Thick and comfortable, these cushioned socks are great for colder climates. One reviewer raved, “These were perfect! They have not slipped once and they are super comfy. Much thicker than a normal pair of no-show socks.”

Was $24 On Sale: $19 You Save 21% See It!

Mottee and Zconia No-Show Socks

Ideal for men or women, these unisex no-show socks feature a silicone grip to keep your heel in place. One shopper enthusiastically said, “Great non-slip ankle socks that will stay and not slip off your feet! Has a rubber material that is in the heel area that will stay. Great to wear with low-rise or gym shoes! Very comfortable.”

$12.00 See It!

Leotruny Unisex Thick Cushion Non-Slip Low-Cut No-Show Socks

These unisex socks feature a super low cut for a low profile under shoes. Comfortable and cushioned!

Was $20 On Sale: $17 You Save 15% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!