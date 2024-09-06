Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

By now, chances are you know we’re sneaker fanatics here at Us — especially when fall rolls around and sandal season comes to an end. Saying goodbye to summer means getting back to routine, but that’s not a bad thing. A fresh and comfortable pair of sneakers can help you kick off the season in style and have you looking forward to your daily to-dos. We found sneakers so comfortable, they’re sure to become an everyday favorite, even on the weekends.

The NOBULL Allday Knit Sneaker is a flexible, versatile athletic shoe that will keep your feet feeling comfy no matter what. These shoes feature a form-fitting, breathable knit upper that stretches and wraps around your foot for a strong, sock-like fit with a natural flex, allowing your feet to move naturally.

Get the Women’s Allday Knit Sneaker at NOBULL! Take $50 off your first pair of NOBULL shoes with code FIRST50 at checkout!

For the outsole, the shoes have a lugged pattern that helps them adhere to different surfaces and textures. For added support, the midsole uses lightweight phylon for a soft, dense cushion that will make you never want to take these babies off. We also love their reflective laces and how stable the shoe is altogether. Further, this sneaker comes in two bright neon colors and has a 5 to 11 size range.

If all of those cool features didn’t sell you on these shoes, maybe their 11,500+ reviews and five-star rating will!

One happy NOBULL reviewer said, “I love these shoes! I am a chiropractor, and I’m on my feet all day. They are extremely comfortable, and my feet no longer hurt. I get compliments on them all the time.” Another added, “I love my NOBULL shoes. I’ve ordered two more pairs. They’re so comfortable and fit me perfectly.”

To style these sneakers, you could pair them with jeans and a T-shirt for an effortless, easy ensemble. Or, you could coordinate them with leggings and a cropped hoodie for a look that can go from the gym to the streets easily.

Having a functional, comfy pair of shoes that can handle everything in your planner is essential. If you’re looking for a new pair to complement your fall routine (and beyond), add these NOBULL Allday sneakers to your shoe rack ASAP!

