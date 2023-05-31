Get 50% Off Nutritious, Fresh Food for Your Dog With a Nom Nom Subscription

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Any dog lovers out there? It’s pretty much a rhetorical question. If you have any furry companions, you probably love them more than life itself. You cuddle them, you walk them, you play with them and, of course, you feed them. That last one can be tricky though.

First, no one loves hauling giant bags of kibble or multiple cases of cans home from the pet store. We know no one loves the cost of doing so either. Plus, how do you know the food you’re buying is the best for your dog? Even if something is labeled as nutritious and high-quality, that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the best choice for your dogs’ individual needs. That’s why we’re all about Nom Nom.

Sign up for a Nom Nom subscription to save 50% on fresh food for your dog!

Just as meal kit subscription services exist for humans, they also do for your pets. Nom Nom makes things way easier though, as there’s no cooking involved. You don’t even need to necessarily choose the meals yourself. Nom Nom has in-house Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionists and PhD nutritionists on staff who formulate each recipe with quality, flavor and texture in mind.. It’s not a guessing game — it’s quality nutrition!

Nom Nom will recommend a delicious and nutritious meal plan for your dog backed by science, featuring proteins, vegetables, vitamins and minerals. All you have to do is take a two minute quiz in which you input details about your dog(s) like their name, age, sex, weight and special conditions or restrictions. Nom Nom will then suggest the best recipes for your dog — though you’ll also be presented with other options in case the price or your dog’s protein preferences don’t work for them. You can also rotate the recipes too if you want to give your dog some variety!

Sign up for a Nom Nom subscription to save 50% on fresh food for your dog!

One great thing about Nom Nom’s subscription service is that it’s not only designed to help your dog reach immediate goals but they’ll automatically adjust based on your dog’s health journey and life stage. Need to make an adjustment? You can easily update your dog’s profile in your account. Subscribers also add-on treats, supplements, or a Microbiome Get Health Kit to their monthly orders.

Each Nom Nom packaged meal is prepared in small batches in Nashville and California and will be delivered cold and fresh to your doorstep. Only the best for your pup. Ready to make mealtime easier than ever? Order your first box today!

Sign up for a Nom Nom subscription to save 50% on fresh food for your dog!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below: