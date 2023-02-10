How Noom Could Help You Lose 10 Lbs in About 1 Month

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t panic! If you have an event coming up and aren’t quite fitting into your dream dress or you’re prepping for a tropical vacation, you might be worried about losing weight in time — especially if you only have about a month. Losing 10 pounds in a short period of time is not easy, especially without a plan!

Losing 10 pounds every single month is not necessarily going to be healthy or sustainable, but if you need to drop weight fast for just one occasion, it is possible. With Noom, you could do it in about five weeks — and that’s without starving yourself or ending up instantly gaining it all back. Losing two pounds in one week doesn’t sound like a lot, but it could actually take a lot of willpower and discipline. Noom can help with that!

If you’re serious about a quick weight drop, you need to go in with a plan. That doesn’t mean taking on an ultra-restrictive, unsustainable fad diet that will leave you feeling deprived and unhappy. Instead, let Noom set you up with a personalized plan, one-on-one support from a wellness coach and a community of other Noomers to support you on your journey!

Noom’s blog details what you can likely expect from a personalized plan for shedding 10 pounds quickly and safely. First is maintaining a calorie deficit, consuming fewer calories than you burn. Noom can help you identify denser, nutrient-rich foods with fewer calories so you can stay fuller, longer. The three-color system will also make it so much easier to figure out what you can eat in a day. And yes, that might even include some “cheat” foods. Nothing is off limits!

The Noom app can not only show you which foods fit into which color category, but you can use it to track your food on the go with your phone. This could have a major impact! It will calculate your daily calorie budget for you so you’re good to go and can adjust throughout the day as needed.

Noom also addresses another super important part of dieting that so many other wellness plans ignore: your emotions and habits. Each Noom coach is trained in cognitive behavioral therapy to help you address causes of overeating and to help you adjust your lifestyle and mindset to overcome it. Identify stressors that lead to emotional snacking, and find new ways to relieve that stress or to stay motivated. We also love that Noom doesn’t scold you if you “mess up.” Getting slightly off track doesn’t have to mean instant failure — it’s just a new chance to try again!

Of course, losing 10 pounds quickly can often lead to your weight yo-yoing. That’s why it’s recommended that after those first five weeks, you slow it down a little. That being said, sticking with Noom is the best way to make sure that initial weight loss doesn’t instantly turn back into a gain. Noom will help hold you accountable and find the most sustainable plan to help you continue to lose (or maintain) weight in a steady fashion going forward. Sign up for a one-week trial today and see how much it can make a difference even in that first week!

