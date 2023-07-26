Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Trends may come and go, but basics are here to stay. A crisp white tee, a leather jacket, a flattering pair of jeans — these style staples are the bread and butter of our wardrobe, season after season. Yes, we add in popular pieces to keep up with the latest looks (we’re currently debating whether we need Adidas Sambas, the sneaker of the summer), but we always go back to our tried-and-true favorites. We can mix and match these essentials with anything in our closet! To quote Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls, “The limit does not exist.”
There are so many markdowns on basics right now over at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. But hurry — these deals are going fast! We selected nine of our favorites below so you can quickly add these items to cart.
Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers
To quote Nelly, “Give me two pairs, I need two pairs so I can get to stompin’ in my Air Force Ones.” These classic kicks go with everything! I rock my Air Force Ones with dresses, jeans and sweats. Street style at its finest.
Spanx Faux-Leather Leggings
Known for shapewear that sculpts and slims, Spanx has also revolutionized the leggings game with these faux-leather leggings. Featuring a contoured waistband for tummy control and a perky rear, these shaping leggings are comfy and flattering.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams is the cult-favorite brand behind buttery-soft blankets and sweaters that rarely go on sale. This cardigan will keep you warm and cozy all throughout the year!
Steve Madden Loafer Mule
Loafers are trending right now, but this slip-on mule style has been around for ages. Take these classy flats from the office to out on the town!
Zella Live-In High-Waist Leggings
Another pair of leggings we simply can’t pass up is this high-waisted style from Zella. With over 7,000 reviews, these moisture-wicking, stretchy, no-slip leggings are perfect for a workout. One shopper even said they’re better than lululemon!
Joe’s Curvy Bootcut Jeans
In case you haven’t heard, bootcut jeans are in right now! We love the way this silhouette gives Us an hourglass shape and flatters curvy figures. This dark-wash pair from Joe’s Jeans is exactly what we’re always looking for on a night out!
Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer
An oversized beige blazer is a must-have — after all, black doesn’t go with everything. Team this jacket with a white tee and light-wash jeans or over a mini dress with heels.
Zella Live-In Pocket Joggers
Joggers are always our preferred style of sweatpants. And this lightweight pair from Zella is soft, slouchy and cozy.
Vince Camuto Wide-Leg Trousers
Wide-leg trousers are the new blue jeans. Go from work to the weekend in these lightweight, classy pants. “PERFECT ALL-AROUND PANT,” one customer proclaimed (in all caps, no less).
Splendid V-Neck T-Shirt
A solid T-shirt is a basic that will never go out of style! This V-neck tee from Splendid is high-quality and comfy.
