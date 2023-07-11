Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access period has officially kicked off! Some seriously popular items are already marked down, and chances are, by the time the sale goes live for all shoppers, particularly buzzy products will already be sold out. Seriously!
If you don’t want to miss out on the action — or simply want to get your feet wet with sale shopping now — these deals below are the ones to scoop up fast. Read on to check them out, and happy saving!
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!