15 Best Summer Fashion Finds From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is still going strong, and there are new markdowns dropping every single day! We know massive sale events like this are hard to navigate, so we’re here to help highlight all of the best deals.

Now that Memorial Day is behind Us, we’re officially in summer mode — so this is the ideal time to refresh our wardrobes with some essential fashion finds. If you want to know what catapulted into our carts, check out the selection below — and remember, sizes sell out fast!

Dress the Population Carlita Sequin Midi Dress This midi dress is perfect for the fancier affairs you have coming up during the season! Whether you’re a wedding guest or just feel like stepping out in style, throw on this sparkly number. Pros Sparkly sequin details

Sweetheart neckline

Adjustable straps Cons More expensive

Only one color on sale Originally $298 On Sale: $178 You Save 40% See it!

Madewell Suzette Seamed Bodice Tiered Cotton Sundress This cotton dress is casual, but it makes you instantly look put-together at the same time! You can wear it out to brunch, fun picnic dates or even with some heels as a going-out look. Pros Flattering cut

Breathable material

Lightweight Cons Only two color options Originally $128 On Sale: $83 You Save 35% See it!

Sanctuary Lace Sleeve Button-Up Shirt We adore this different take on a classic white button-down! The lace-up details on the sides make the top more breathable, which is ideal for the summer. Pros Classic style with a twist

Lightweight breathable cotton

Versatile Cons Only plus sizes available Originally $89 On Sale: $67 You Save 25% See it!

BLANKNYC The Warren Release Hem Denim Shorts We’ve seen distressed denim shorts before, but none that look quite like this pair! The different faded colors and fraying on the hem gives them a more unique feel. Pros Flattering, high-waisted fit

Durable non-stretch denim

Soft, distressed details Cons Only one color available Originally $78 On Sale: $52 You Save 33% See it!

Marc Fisher LTD Genie Platform Sandal Have you ever seen a more perfect summer sandal? The wicker-like braiding all around these shoes gives off the chicest vibes for the season. Pros Comfortable platform height

Versatile

Four different color options Cons May fit a bit narrow Originally $150 On Sale: $90 You Save 40% See it!

Tory Burch Ella Mini Straw Basket Bag This boho-inspired purse fits in with the straw aesthetic we dig for the summer! It’s the ultimate little bag to stash your essentials while you’re out and about. Pros Designer quality

Unique look

Adjustable crossbody strap Cons May be too small of a size for some shoppers Originally $358 On Sale: $179 You Save 50% See it!

Reformation Mar Linen Midi Dress We all have a little black dress, but a great red dress is just as important for any wardrobe! This linen version is excellent because the material feels breezy and comfortable, but its overall look is certainly elevated. Pros Halter neckline

Backless style

Breathable linen material Cons Limited size options left Originally $248 On Sale: $174 You Save 30% See it!

Nordstrom Linen Blend Cardigan We still wear sweaters in the summer, but we only rock ones which are made from specific materials! The linen blend allows it to feel breathable so it will keep you cozy without making you break out into a serious sweat. Pros Breathable material

Simple and clean design

Casual fit Cons Only one color on sale Originally $89 On Sale: $62 You Save 30% See it!

Vince Camuto Brenndie Sandal Strappy sandals are a great shoe to have on hand because you can wear them with everything from dresses to denim shorts! This pair in particular is fabulous and suitable for all-day wear. Pros Genuine leather

Comfortable design

Four color options Cons Very little arch support Originally $99 On Sale: $59 You Save 40% See it!

CeCe Gingham Print Babydoll Dress A print that’s synonymous with the summer is gingham, and we adore how it’s used to create this babydoll dress! The frock is simple, sweet and looks incredibly comfortable. Pros Loose, comfy fit

Lightweight

Four fun color options

Cons Few reviews Originally $89 On Sale: $67 You Save 25% See it!

Sanctuary Heartstrings Button Tank There are basics, and then there are elevated basics — and this top falls into the latter category! The details added to this simple top make it feel more dynamic, yet just as versatile as a plain tank. Pros Lightweight cotton material

Flattering

Great reviews Cons Only two color options Originally $49 On Sale: $33 You Save 33% See it!

Caslon Knit Shift Dress This dress is another great basic which everyone needs for the summer. If you’re feeling lazy and want to throw on something easy, you can count on this frock! Pros Lightweight

Loose, comfy fit

Super versatile Cons Only one color available Originally $59 On Sale: $35 You Save 41% See it!

Free People Billie Front Pleat Chino Shorts As much as we love our denim cutoffs, we want different short styles to switch things up — and this pair is absolutely dreamy! We love the tailored look and the high-waist fit which looks very slimming. Pros Stretch cotton material

Front and back pockets

Three neutral colors available Cons Few reviews Originally $78 On Sale: $62 You Save 21% See it!

Topshop Straight Leg Raw Hem Jeans Crisp white jeans may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’re into the look, this is the pair to buy! We love the high-waist and straight leg which can create a sleek slimming effect. Pros High-rise fit

Stretch cotton denim

Zip fly button closure Cons Only available in white Originally $77 On Sale: $54 You Save 30% See it!

Dolce Vita Iman Slide Sandal Ditch your athletic slides and wear this pair of sandals instead! They’re just as easy to slip into but look far dressier, so you can wear them with a wider array of ensembles. Pros Trendy square toe

Small heel

Super comfortable Cons May run small Originally $90 On Sale: $54 You Save 40% See it!

