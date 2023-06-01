15 Best Summer Fashion Finds From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is still going strong, and there are new markdowns dropping every single day! We know massive sale events like this are hard to navigate, so we’re here to help highlight all of the best deals.
Now that Memorial Day is behind Us, we’re officially in summer mode — so this is the ideal time to refresh our wardrobes with some essential fashion finds. If you want to know what catapulted into our carts, check out the selection below — and remember, sizes sell out fast!
Dress the Population Carlita Sequin Midi Dress
Pros
- Sparkly sequin details
- Sweetheart neckline
- Adjustable straps
Cons
- More expensive
- Only one color on sale
Madewell Suzette Seamed Bodice Tiered Cotton Sundress
Pros
- Flattering cut
- Breathable material
- Lightweight
Cons
- Only two color options
Sanctuary Lace Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Pros
- Classic style with a twist
- Lightweight breathable cotton
- Versatile
Cons
- Only plus sizes available
BLANKNYC The Warren Release Hem Denim Shorts
Pros
- Flattering, high-waisted fit
- Durable non-stretch denim
- Soft, distressed details
Cons
- Only one color available
Marc Fisher LTD Genie Platform Sandal
Pros
- Comfortable platform height
- Versatile
- Four different color options
Cons
- May fit a bit narrow
Tory Burch Ella Mini Straw Basket Bag
Pros
- Designer quality
- Unique look
- Adjustable crossbody strap
Cons
- May be too small of a size for some shoppers
Reformation Mar Linen Midi Dress
Pros
- Halter neckline
- Backless style
- Breathable linen material
Cons
- Limited size options left
Nordstrom Linen Blend Cardigan
Pros
- Breathable material
- Simple and clean design
- Casual fit
Cons
- Only one color on sale
Vince Camuto Brenndie Sandal
Pros
- Genuine leather
- Comfortable design
- Four color options
Cons
- Very little arch support
CeCe Gingham Print Babydoll Dress
Pros
- Loose, comfy fit
- Lightweight
- Four fun color options
Cons
- Few reviews
Sanctuary Heartstrings Button Tank
Pros
- Lightweight cotton material
- Flattering
- Great reviews
Cons
- Only two color options
Caslon Knit Shift Dress
Pros
- Lightweight
- Loose, comfy fit
- Super versatile
Cons
- Only one color available
Free People Billie Front Pleat Chino Shorts
Pros
- Stretch cotton material
- Front and back pockets
- Three neutral colors available
Cons
- Few reviews
Topshop Straight Leg Raw Hem Jeans
Pros
- High-rise fit
- Stretch cotton denim
- Zip fly button closure
Cons
- Only available in white
Dolce Vita Iman Slide Sandal
Pros
- Trendy square toe
- Small heel
- Super comfortable
Cons
- May run small
