15 Best Summer Fashion Finds From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is still going strong, and there are new markdowns dropping every single day! We know massive sale events like this are hard to navigate, so we’re here to help highlight all of the best deals.

Now that Memorial Day is behind Us, we’re officially in summer mode — so this is the ideal time to refresh our wardrobes with some essential fashion finds. If you want to know what catapulted into our carts, check out the selection below — and remember, sizes sell out fast!

Dress the Population Carlita Sequin Midi Dress

Dress the Population Carlita Sequin Midi Dress in Cream Multi at Nordstrom, Size Medium
Nordstrom
This midi dress is perfect for the fancier affairs you have coming up during the season! Whether you’re a wedding guest or just feel like stepping out in style, throw on this sparkly number.

Pros

  • Sparkly sequin details
  • Sweetheart neckline
  • Adjustable straps

Cons

  • More expensive
  • Only one color on sale
Originally $298On Sale: $178You Save 40%
See it!

Madewell Suzette Seamed Bodice Tiered Cotton Sundress

Madewell Suzette Seamed Bodice Tiered Cotton Sundress in True Black at Nordstrom, Size 2
This cotton dress is casual, but it makes you instantly look put-together at the same time! You can wear it out to brunch, fun picnic dates or even with some heels as a going-out look.

Pros

  • Flattering cut
  • Breathable material
  • Lightweight

Cons

  • Only two color options
Originally $128On Sale: $83You Save 35%
See it!

Sanctuary Lace Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

Sanctuary Lace Sleeve Button-Up Shirt in White at Nordstrom, Size 3X
We adore this different take on a classic white button-down! The lace-up details on the sides make the top more breathable, which is ideal for the summer.

Pros

  • Classic style with a twist
  • Lightweight breathable cotton
  • Versatile

Cons

  • Only plus sizes available
Originally $89On Sale: $67You Save 25%
See it!

BLANKNYC The Warren Release Hem Denim Shorts

BLANKNYC The Warren Release Hem Denim Shorts in Shock Me at Nordstrom, Size 31
We’ve seen distressed denim shorts before, but none that look quite like this pair! The different faded colors and fraying on the hem gives them a more unique feel.

Pros

  • Flattering, high-waisted fit
  • Durable non-stretch denim
  • Soft, distressed details

Cons

  • Only one color available
Originally $78On Sale: $52You Save 33%
See it!

Marc Fisher LTD Genie Platform Sandal

Marc Fisher LTD Genie Platform Sandal in Black at Nordstrom, Size 8.5
Have you ever seen a more perfect summer sandal? The wicker-like braiding all around these shoes gives off the chicest vibes for the season.

Pros

  • Comfortable platform height
  • Versatile
  • Four different color options

Cons

  • May fit a bit narrow
Originally $150On Sale: $90You Save 40%
See it!

Tory Burch Ella Mini Straw Basket Bag

Tory Burch Ella Mini Straw Basket Bag in Natural /Golden Sunset at Nordstrom
This boho-inspired purse fits in with the straw aesthetic we dig for the summer! It’s the ultimate little bag to stash your essentials while you’re out and about.

Pros

  • Designer quality
  • Unique look
  • Adjustable crossbody strap

Cons

  • May be too small of a size for some shoppers
Originally $358On Sale: $179You Save 50%
See it!

Reformation Mar Linen Midi Dress

Reformation Mar Linen Midi Dress in Cherry at Nordstrom, Size 0
We all have a little black dress, but a great red dress is just as important for any wardrobe! This linen version is excellent because the material feels breezy and comfortable, but its overall look is certainly elevated.

Pros

  • Halter neckline
  • Backless style
  • Breathable linen material

Cons

  • Limited size options left
Originally $248On Sale: $174You Save 30%
See it!

Nordstrom Linen Blend Cardigan

Nordstrom Linen Blend Cardigan in Coral Rose Tea at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
We still wear sweaters in the summer, but we only rock ones which are made from specific materials! The linen blend allows it to feel breathable so it will keep you cozy without making you break out into a serious sweat.

Pros

  • Breathable material
  • Simple and clean design
  • Casual fit

Cons

  • Only one color on sale
Originally $89On Sale: $62You Save 30%
See it!

Vince Camuto Brenndie Sandal

Vince Camuto Brenndie Sandal in Warm Caramel at Nordstrom, Size 6.5
Strappy sandals are a great shoe to have on hand because you can wear them with everything from dresses to denim shorts! This pair in particular is fabulous and suitable for all-day wear.

Pros

  • Genuine leather
  • Comfortable design
  • Four color options

Cons

  • Very little arch support
Originally $99On Sale: $59You Save 40%
See it!

CeCe Gingham Print Babydoll Dress

CeCe Gingham Print Babydoll Dress in Vivid Green at Nordstrom, Size Xx-Small
A print that’s synonymous with the summer is gingham, and we adore how it’s used to create this babydoll dress! The frock is simple, sweet and looks incredibly comfortable.

Pros

  • Loose, comfy fit
  • Lightweight
  • Four fun color options

Cons

  • Few reviews
Originally $89On Sale: $67You Save 25%
See it!

Sanctuary Heartstrings Button Tank

Sanctuary Heartstrings Button Tank in Black at Nordstrom, Size X-Large
There are basics, and then there are elevated basics — and this top falls into the latter category! The details added to this simple top make it feel more dynamic, yet just as versatile as a plain tank.

Pros

  • Lightweight cotton material
  • Flattering
  • Great reviews

Cons

  • Only two color options
Originally $49On Sale: $33You Save 33%
See it!

Caslon Knit Shift Dress

caslon(r) Knit Shift Dress in Black at Nordstrom, Size Large
This dress is another great basic which everyone needs for the summer. If you’re feeling lazy and want to throw on something easy, you can count on this frock!

Pros

  • Lightweight
  • Loose, comfy fit
  • Super versatile

Cons

  • Only one color available
Originally $59On Sale: $35You Save 41%
See it!

Free People Billie Front Pleat Chino Shorts

Free People Billie Front Pleat Chino Shorts in Almond Milk at Nordstrom, Size 2
As much as we love our denim cutoffs, we want different short styles to switch things up — and this pair is absolutely dreamy! We love the tailored look and the high-waist fit which looks very slimming.

Pros

  • Stretch cotton material
  • Front and back pockets
  • Three neutral colors available

Cons

  • Few reviews
Originally $78On Sale: $62You Save 21%
See it!

Topshop Straight Leg Raw Hem Jeans

Topshop Straight Leg Raw Hem Jeans in White at Nordstrom, Size 28W X 32L
Crisp white jeans may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’re into the look, this is the pair to buy! We love the high-waist and straight leg which can create a sleek slimming effect.

Pros

  • High-rise fit
  • Stretch cotton denim
  • Zip fly button closure

Cons

  • Only available in white
Originally $77On Sale: $54You Save 30%
See it!

Dolce Vita Iman Slide Sandal

Dolce Vita Iman Slide Sandal in Cafe Stella at Nordstrom, Size 11
Ditch your athletic slides and wear this pair of sandals instead! They’re just as easy to slip into but look far dressier, so you can wear them with a wider array of ensembles.

Pros

  • Trendy square toe
  • Small heel
  • Super comfortable

Cons

  • May run small
Originally $90On Sale: $54You Save 40%
See it!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the latest markdowns during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale here!

