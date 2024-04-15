Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Raise your hand if you’ve already started revamping your wardrobe for spring. If so, join the club. We’ve gotten delivery after delivery of new stylish pieces to wear. If your winter wardrobe is still in rotation, don’t fret. Now is as good of a time as any to stock your closet with the latest and greatest fashion essentials for spring. Best of all? You don’t have to break the bank.

The weather is finally warming up from inconsistently gloomy skies to full-on sunny days and we couldn’t be more excited about it. As spring continues to make its presence known, we can’t wait to rock breathable fabrics, vibrant hues, and open-toe shoes. These warm-weather essentials are much appreciated after making it through a frosty winter like the one we just experienced. Right now, you can snag chic loungewear, cozy footwear, and so much more at Nordstrom. We’ve rounded up brand-new arrivals you can shop for under $100! Scroll ahead for our top picks.

Madewell Mixed Button Rib Polo Tank

This polo is going to become your favorite shirt. The pronounced collar makes this shirt look so refined, while the color button detailing adds a unique touch.

Get the Madewell Mixed Button Rib Polo Tank for just $48 at Nordstrom!

BLANKNYC High Waist Denim Maxi Skirt

This versatile maxi dress is conservative enough for you to wear it in the office, but chic enough to wear on a date night. Don’t you just love when a fashion essential delivers the best of both worlds?

Get the BLANKNYC High Waist Denim Maxi Skirt for $98 at Nordstrom!

Jeffrey Campbell Sugary Flip Flop

These dreamy flip-flops are the icing on the cake of any spring outfit. Jeans, shorts, dresses? If you can name it, these Jeffrey Campbell flip-flops go with it.

Get the Jeffrey Campbell Sugary Flip Flop for just $30 at Nordstrom!

Nordstrom Cotton Midi Dress

You’ll look so polished and refined in this crisp cotton shirt dress.

Get the Nordstrom Cotton Midi Dress for $100 at Nordstrom!



Steve Madden Locket Espadrille Wedges

If you were wondering, yes, you definitely need a pair of espadrille wedges this spring. Not only are they super versatile and comfy, they’re all the rage after celebs like Katie Holmes have been spotted wearing them.

Get the Steve Madden Locket Espadrille Wedges for $100 at Nordstrom!

Petal & Pup Wilson Rickrack Trim Set

Whether you’re lounging around the house or grabbing breakfast at a 5-star resort, this two-piece set will come in handy. This cotton shirt and short set is made from durable fabric that’s not sheer or see-through. It’s super versatile because you can wear it as a set or as separates.

Get the Petal & Pup Wilson Rickrack Trim Set for $79 at Nordstrom!

PTCL Low-Rise Wide Leg Jeans

These aren’t your average wide-leg jeans. They feature chic whiskering on the thighs and are made from a stretchy fabric to ensure a comfortable fit.

Get the PTCL Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans for just $39 at Nordstrom!

Zodiac Idra Mesh Mary Jane Flat

These Mary Janes are the perfect way to keep up with this season’s ballet flat shoe trend. They feature a breathable mesh material to prevent sweaty feet.

Get the Zodiac Idra Mesh Mary Jane Flat for just $69 at Nordstrom!

Open Edit Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Top

Pull this asymmetrical, one-shoulder top out when you want to make a statement. This dressy shirt looks great paired with jeans and heels, but it can be dressed up even more with a pair of trousers or a miniskirt.

Get the Open Edit Asymmetrical One Shoulder Top for $60 at Nordstrom!

Adidas SL 72 RS Sneaker

From the Samba to Gazella and Spezial silhouettes, it’s clear that celebrities, influencers, and ordinary shoppers are loving all things Adidas. The brand’s new SL 72 R2 is a gender-inclusive option with a chic platform.

Get the Gender Inclusive SL 72 RS Sneaker for $100 at Nordstrom!