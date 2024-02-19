Kristen Doute and Lala Kent seemed to be on great terms since sharing on the screen on Vanderpump Rules, but apparently, everything has changed.

Despite facing their fair share of ups and downs on the Bravo series, the former costars were friendly by the time Doute was fired in 2020. The twosome remained in contact and appeared to film scenes together for the upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley.

Their friendship ultimately hit a speed bump in November 2023 when Doute appeared at a podcast taping with Kent’s former friend Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. (Kent and Gharachedaghi ended up in their own public feud when the Shahs of Sunset alum sided with Randall Emmett following his split from Kent.)

Gharachedaghi made it clear during the podcast taping that she was still not on good terms with Kent, saying, “She has an ego complex and she has to get off her f–king high horse.”

Doute, who was sitting next to Gharachedaghi, appeared visibly uncomfortable while hearing the shade thrown at Kent. When Kent later hinted at a rift between her and Doute, the former Vanderpump Rules star clarified her side of the story.

“I didn’t feel like it was my fight to fight because I thought it was so mundane and so stupid. Who cares what this chick has to say?” Doute said on her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast in January 2024. “Lala is an insanely wonderful mother. She’s a great mom. She’s always put Ocean first. She’s been through hell and high water with everything Randall has put her through [with their custody battle] which I’m sure you guys are all aware of if you listen to ‘Give Them Lala.’ So I was a little stung and a little hurt.”

Doute also addressed Kent directly while discussing their falling out.

“Lala, you know I love you. I think you handled this like s–t. I’m not happy about the way you’re f–king talking about me or my podcast because it’s just so petty. However, you weren’t there to fight in the room for yourself, I should have said something,” she added. “I understand why your feelings were hurt. Next time just come to me and say, ‘My feelings were hurt.’ Don’t blast it on the internet that you don’t know who I am. Calm down.”

One month later, Kent explained why she wanted to distance herself from Doute after watching videos from the podcast event.

“It was like a punch in the face. I am a very intense person. So I’m like, ‘She’s dead to me. I’m good on you,'” Kent said on the “Good Guys” podcast in February 2024. “But I’m sure if she were to come to me now that I’ve calmed down a bit and apologized then we would be all good. I just don’t hold grudges. I wish I did, but I don’t.”

Doute and Kent are currently still not on good terms — and continue to use their platforms to throw shade.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of Doute and Kent’s feud timeline:

August 2023

Following the public interest in Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ affair, multiple outlets reported that Doute, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor would star in a spinoff series. The show, which has now been revealed as The Valley, filmed alongside season 11 of Vanderpump Rules in summer 2023.

Scheana Shay and Kent were spotted filming with their former costars at a birthday party for Janet Caperna, who has since been announced as a cast member on The Valley.

One month prior, Kent confirmed that cameras were preparing to capture footage of Taylor, Cartwright and Doute for their new show. “You will have to stay tuned for that. It is fully happening, and I think they start this week,” she shared on her Amazon Live. “It is so weird that they have a show and they aren’t on our show. And as of now, we aren’t on their show. We are all best friends and we should be filming a show together.”

November 2023

Doute sat next to Gharachedaghi at a live taping of the “No Filter with Zack Peter” podcast. Gharachedaghi was asked about her friendship status with Kent after she previously criticized Kent for publicly slamming Emmett following their split.

“I wish her well. I saw a lot and I think the whole world saw a lot with the whole Randall situation. She had her truth, but her truth was put on a weird display. I had an opinion on that. I said, ‘Your child is only going to suffer from this.’ And then I became the enemy all of a sudden,” Gharachedaghi said, referring to the way she suggested that Kent not air out drama for her and Emmett’s daughter, Ocean, to see one day. “We don’t have anything in common because I would never put my child in that situation to create her father as being an enemy. I would never do that.”

In the clip, which was shared on Bravo fan accounts, Doute was seen fidgeting in her seat before asking why she was seated between Gharachedaghi and fellow Shahs of Sunset alum Reza Farahan.

Doute later clarified why she remained silent, sharing on her podcast in January 2024, “I didn’t know that GG was friends with Randall. I didn’t know that this was the way this was going to go. So it went pretty s–tty. It went pretty dark. And GG ended up saying some s–t about Lala’s parenting which I do think is extremely f–ked up.”

January 2024

Kent surprised fans during an Amazon Live when she was asked a question about whether she listens to Doute’s podcast.

“I don’t know who that is so no,” Kent said. Later in the stream, Kent was asked about potentially being a guest on Doute’s “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast, to which she replied, “No. Does she still have a podcast? I don’t know.”

That same day, Doute shared a video via Instagram of her wearing Kent’s “bRand New” merchandise.

January 2024

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Kent offered an update on her friendship with Doute, saying, “I’m just going to let her stay over there and I’m going to stay right here.”

Doute broke her silence that same month on her podcast alongside boyfriend Luke Broderick.

“I have been sitting on this — not thinking I was going to talk about it on the podcast — because Lala is my friend. [Or] I guess was my friend because according to her, in this moment, she doesn’t know who I am. She’s not even sure she’s ever heard of my podcast or does the podcast even exist. It does,” she noted. “I chose to text Lala when I heard that she was upset with me because I was very caught off guard. I did not know that she was upset about anything. A couple of people filled me in on that so I sent Lala a text about this.”

Doute and Broderick expressed frustration with how Kent handled the situation.

“Lala, I’m talking to you and all of the guys listening. As my friend, if Lala was upset about this. If it was something that hurt her feelings. If it pissed her off. She should have just called me. Just call me. Shoot me a text and say, ‘This really f–king hurt my feelings. This was not cool. I’m not happy about this.’ And we could have had a conversation,” Doute continued. “But instead she started telling our friends who then had to come back to me weeks later and fill me in on this. So of course, I’m like a little, honestly I was a little bitchy about it.”

January 2024

Kent was asked about Doute’s comments during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I actually thought her podcast was very profound,” Kent explained. “She said, ‘If Lala cared about the friendship, she would have reached out to me.’ And if I cared about the friendship, I would have reached out to her and I didn’t.”

February 2024

The feud was brought up once again when Kent made an appearance on Josh Peck‘s podcast. Peck, who is friends with Doute, read a message he received from his pal about the drama.

“[I told Kristen] you were coming on and she messaged me something if you want me to read it. I said, ‘I’m having Lala on the show today. Anything you wanted me to ask her?’” Peck said. “She’s like, ‘Lala’s mad at me for whatever dumb reason. She told Brittany that I’m dead to her. When GG said something negative about Lala and her parenting, I just rolled my eyes. I was doing a live podcast on stage and I was pregnant.’” (Doute had a miscarriage in November 2023.)

Kent defended herself by explaining how upset she was to see Doute’s lack of support.

“I am fine with people saying whatever they want about me. I’m so unaffected. But I see this clip and someone warned me about it,” she said. “Kristen Doute knows the ins and outs of what I deal with. Things that nobody knows. To watch her laugh while someone talks about me as a parent — who doesn’t know me at all — I will not stand for it. I will claw your eyes out. So yes, she is dead to me.”

Kent continued: “I wish she would have said to GG, ‘Respectfully, you have no idea what Lala has been through or what she deals with. I don’t think you should be speaking on this until you know the ins and outs.'”

February 2024

During an episode of their podcast, Broderick put Kent on blast for expressing sympathy for Doute’s pregnancy loss months before igniting a feud.

“It’s not like the way Lala reached out to you after the miscarriage which was clearly just to say she did,” Broderick said before elaborating on why he didn’t find it to be genuine. “Because of the way she followed up with what is going on right now.”