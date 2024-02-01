Josh Peck Reads Lala Kent His Text From Kristen Doute About Their Feud

Josh Peck inserted himself into former Vanderpump Rules costars Kristen Doute and Lala Kent’s feud.

Kent, 33, was a guest on the Thursday, February 1, episode of Peck’s “Good Guys” podcast.

“[I told Kristen] you were coming on and she messaged me something if you want me to read it,” Peck, 37, told Kent. “I said, ‘I’m having Lala on the show today. Anything you wanted me to ask her?’ She’s like, ‘Lala’s mad at me for whatever dumb reason. She told Brittany [Cartwright] that I’m dead to her.”

Kent distanced herself from Doute, 40, after the latter appeared at a live taping of the “No Filter with Zack Peter” podcast in November 2023 with Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. At the event, the Shahs of Sunset alum, 42, doubled down on her previous criticism of Kent’s lack of coparenting relationship with ex Randall Emmett.

On Thursday, Peck read Doute’s side of the story:, “’When GG said something negative about Lala and her parenting, I just rolled my eyes. I was doing a live podcast on stage and I was pregnant.’” (Doute had a miscarriage in November 2023.)

In footage from the event, Doute was seen fidgeting in her seat after Gharachedaghi defended Emmett. Doute also asked why she was seated next to Gharachedaghi. Kent, however, stood by her decision to cut ties with Doute.

“I am fine with people saying whatever they want about me. I’m so unaffected. But I see this clip and someone warned me about it,” Kent said on Thursday. “Kristen Doute knows the ins and outs of what I deal with. Things that nobody knows. To watch her laugh while someone talks about me as a parent — who doesn’t know me at all — I will not stand for it. I will claw your eyes out. So yes, she is dead to me.”

Kent continued: “I wish she would have said to GG, ‘Respectfully, you have no idea what Lala has been through or what she deals with. I don’t think you should be speaking on this until you know the ins and outs.'”

After watching videos from the panel, Kent felt as if Doute wasn’t in her corner, adding, “It was like a punch in the face. I am a very intense person. So I’m like, ‘She’s dead to me. I’m good on you.’ But I’m sure if she were to come to me now that I’ve calmed down a bit and apologized then we would be all good. I just don’t hold grudges. I wish I did, but I don’t.”

Doute recently used her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast to address the feud.

“Lala, I’m talking to you and all of the guys listening. As my friend, if Lala was upset about this. If it was something that hurt her feelings. If it pissed her off. She should have just called me. Just call me. Shoot me a text and say, ‘This really f—king hurt my feelings. This was not cool. I’m not happy about this.’ And we could have had a conversation,” Doute said on the Sunday, January 28, episode. “But instead she started telling our friends who then had to come back to me weeks later and fill me in on this. So of course, I’m like a little, honestly I was a little bitchy about it.”

Doute clarified that she made attempts to speak with Kent but didn’t hear back.

“Lala, you know I love you. I think you handled this like s—t. I’m not happy about the way you’re f—king talking about me or my podcast because it’s just so petty. However, you weren’t there to fight in the room for yourself, I should have said something,” Doute concluded. “I understand why your feelings were hurt. Next time just come to me and say, ‘My feelings were hurt.’ Don’t blast it on the internet that you don’t know who I am. Calm down.”