Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Makes It Clear She Doesn’t Care About Her Friendship With Kristen Doute

By
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has no plans to mend her broken friendship with Kristen Doute.

During the Tuesday, January 30, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked Kent, 33, whether she heard Doute’s recent comments about their feud.

“I actually thought her podcast was very profound. She said, ‘If Lala cared about the friendship, she would have reached out to me,'” Kent said. “And if I cared about the friendship, I would have reached out to her and I didn’t.”

Kent sparked speculation of a falling-out earlier this month when she pretended not to know Doute, 40. “I don’t know who that is, so no,” she quipped on Amazon Live. Later in the stream, the Give Them Lala author was asked about potentially being a guest on Doute’s “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast and said she wouldn’t go on it. “Does she still have a podcast?” Kent added. “I don’t know.”

Doute offered her side of the story days before Kent’s WWHL appearance.

“I chose to text Lala when I heard that she was upset with me because I was very caught off guard,” Doute shared on the Sunday, January 28, episode of her podcast. “I did not know that she was upset about anything. A couple of people filled me in on that, so I sent Lala a text about this.”

According to Doute, Kent was upset because she didn’t defend her when Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi made negative comments during a live taping of the “No Filter with Zack Peter” podcast in November 2023. Gharachedaghi, 42, called Kent out for speaking negatively about her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett despite them sharing 2-year-old daughter Ocean.

At the live event, Gharachedaghi claimed Kent’s behavior toward Emmett, 52, would affect their child in the future. (Emmett has been accused of cheating on Kent, which he has denied.) Doute, who shared the stage with Gharachedaghi, remained silent but was noticeably uncomfortable when Kent’s name came up.

“I didn’t know that GG was friends with Randall. I didn’t know that this was the way this was going to go,” Doute explained. “So it went pretty s–tty. It went pretty dark. And GG ended up saying some s–t about Lala’s parenting which I do think is extremely f–ked up. I didn’t feel like it was my fight to fight because I thought it was so mundane and so stupid. Who cares what this chick has to say?”

She continued: “Lala is an insanely wonderful mother. She’s a great mom. She’s always put Ocean first. She’s been through hell and high water with everything Randall has put her through [with their custody battle], which I’m sure you guys are all aware of if you listen to ‘Give Them Lala.’ So I was a little stung and a little hurt.”

Doute urged Kent to vocalize any issues she might have instead of throwing shade.

“Lala, you know I love you. I think you handled this like s–t. I’m not happy about the way you’re f–king talking about me or my podcast because it’s just so petty. However, you weren’t there to fight in the room for yourself, I should have said something,” she concluded. “I understand why your feelings were hurt. Next time just come to me and say, ‘My feelings were hurt.’ Don’t blast it on the internet that you don’t know who I am. Calm down.”

Ahead of Doute’s response, Kent exclusively told Us Weekly that she was keeping her distance from her former costar. “I’m just going to let her stay over there and I’m going to stay right here,” she shared with Us earlier this month.

