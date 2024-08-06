Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Event has officially come to a close for the year but their sale section? TBH, it’s still looking pretty fire! Not sure if they forgot to take them off sale, but nonetheless their loss is our gain. We found these 17 unbelievably chic fashion deals that are still on sale at Nordstrom — and go up to 50% off!

If you missed the event while it was still going, you really didn’t miss much at all, seeing that these cute fashion pieces are still marked down! The sale section still has everything from this cute, puff sleeve midi dress that can be worn from the office to happy hour to this tube dress that makes the perfect pick for a wedding guest dress. But we also found fantastic wardrobe staples like this trendy top and these sleek trousers as well. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks!

1. Best Dressed! Be the best-dressed no matter what the occasion in this classy square-neck midi dress from ASTR the Label, that’s complete with a full skirt and pockets too — was $99, now $74!

2. Pretty in Polka Dots: If polka dots is your print, try out this mesh cap sleeve style from AFRM that’s now 40% off — was $38, now $23!

3. Show the Shoulders! Show off your shoulders and neckline with this chic off-the-shoulder bodysuit that features cute ruching on each arm — was $68, now $34!

4. A Wardrobe Must-Have: If you ask Us, everyone needs a ribbed, square neck long sleeve top in their wardrobe like this style from Open Edit that pairs with jeans, skirts, trousers and more — was $60, now $30!

5. Boss-Lady Blazer: Make boss moves in this structured, peak lapel blazer that’s made of a lightweight linen fabric and has a front button closure — was $90, now $67!

6. Everyday Basic: Stock up your wardrobe basics with this soft and stretchy short sleeve t-shirt that’s even on sale in the neutrals: black, white and beige — was $45, now $34!

7. Pleats Please! The pleats on these high waisted trousers shorts add an extra level of sophistication — was $50, now $37!

8. Curve-Enhancing: This ribbed bodysuit from Free People enhances the hip and breast curves at the same-time with its figure-skimming design and scoop neckline — was $58, now $41!

9. Bodycon Beauty: Bare your curves beautifully in this long sleeve, maxi bodycon dress from Skims that’s made of a soft and stretchy polyamide-elastane fabric blend — was $88, now $62!

10. Flirty Ruching: A trendy top design of the moment is this asymmetrical off-the-shoulder top from Naked Wardrobe that features flirty ruching on the sides — was $42, now $29!

11. Make it a Maxi: Perfect for wearing to office or fancy, upscale occasions is this twist-front maxi skirt that features a side slit and soft and stretchy fabric — was $50, now $32!

12. Really Cute Ruching: We love the way the ruching on the front of this sophisticated tank top takes it from basic to beautiful — was $40, now $30!

13. Trendy Tube Dress: Try this party-ready tube dress out for style, featuring a unique plissé fabric and flowy design — was $74, now $44!

14. Perfect Puff Sleeve: Build your capsule wardrobe with this off-the-shoulder, puff sleeve midi dress that can be worn for both work and parties — was $95, now $71!

15. Fabulous in Free People: Look fabulous in this flirty Free People top that has a low back, extra short sleeves and figure-hugging fit — was $38, now $23!

16. Easy Elegance: Elevate your style in a snap with this twist front-midi dress that features puff sleeves, a flared hem and a sweetheart neckline — was $99, now $74!

17. Try the Trousers: Perfect for chic office outfits or elevated weekend attire, are these wide leg trousers that are now marked down for 25% off — was $70, now $52!