Normani is having a Dopamine summer. Little do we know, the 28-year-old singer suffers from acne-prone skin. She’s dedicated herself to building a routine that can address both blemishes and the spots they leave behind. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, she shared her beauty secrets and used the iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance Plus to treat hyperpigmentation.

The “Motivation” singer demonstrates using the iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum after applying a face mask and roller on her skin. “I’m going to apply my Pro Heal Serum,” Normani tells Vogue. “This helps brighten any dark hyperpigmentation that I might have, especially with darker skin.” She also notes that imperfections “are interesting.”

Get the iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance Plus for $95 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Normani is not the only one who swears by this serum. Supermodel Chrissy Teigen shared in an Instagram post that this serum is part of her post-baby skincare routine. She captioned the post, “Everyone has been asking me about my skincare routine post baby! my skin is still finding its way so I keep it easy peasy with a few of my favorites that I use every single morning.” The serum is the first thing Teigen puts on her skin along with other beauty products.

Actress Julianne Moore also tells Vogue that she uses “four to five drops” of the serum and pats it on her skin. In 2o19, celebrity facialist Melanie Grant shared an Instagram post mentioning that Rhode entrepreneur Hailey Bieber used this serum in her skincare regime.

The iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance Plus contains three vitamins, C, E and A, to help reduce sun damage. This serum moisturizes, soothes and repairs your skin to minimize inflammation, blemishes, dark spots, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. You can use it twice a day to get better results. Head to Amazon right now to grab this celebrity-loved face serum.

