Do you feel like your kids’ diets could be a touch more healthier? Or do you feel like their snacks could be a touch more beneficial? We have something for you. Nuts, legumes and raisins are a healthy snack group that can provide added nutrition without your family feeling as though they’re really consuming healthier food. Do you want a way to give them multiple options to try? We found a delicious, nutritious nuts and fruit tray that we’re sure you love — and it’s only $30 at Nuts.com.

This Nuts.com sweet and salty tray is great for families trying to eat healthier, and it even makes a great gift. The tray consists of roasted and salted jumbo cashews, honey-roasted peanuts, chocolate-covered cashews and chocolate-covered raisins. Further, this sampler has 3g of proteins, 1g of dietary fiber, 24mg of calcium, 1mg of iron and 124mg of potassium. It can be stored in a cool, dry place for up to six months, and it is ok to refrigerate.

What we love most about this tray is its assortment of goodies and that it offers great value for its price. It’s well-loved and has a 4.8-star rating with almost 250 reviews!

While raving and gushing over this treat assortment, one reviewer said, “I have purchased the Sweet and Salty item for three of my family members a few times. I have never received a complaint. Items arrive in a couple of days!!! Price is appropriate as well.”

Another reviewer added, “We sent three gifts to friends, and they all enjoyed the nuts. Only problem: I need more!”

Moreover, nuts and chocolate-covered treats are a great way to entice your little ones into eating healthier. Also, with Us now being in the last quarter of the year, these snacks make great gifts for families, friends and everyone else on your list. So, if you want an affordable, easy way to test out what will work best for your family — or you want to surprise someone special — this sweet and salty tray from Nuts.com can help you!

