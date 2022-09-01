Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

It’s back-to-school season! Quick and on-the-go snacks are a necessity — whether you’re in a rush on your way to class or even running late for work. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of healthy snacks that anyone of all ages can enjoy. They’re convenient, affordable and delicious — read on for the scoop!

Barney Butter Snack Packs

Choose from three different flavors: Bare Smooth, Chocolate and Smooth for a yummy on-the-go snack. Without added sugar or salt, it tastes like you’re cheating — but you’re not!

Get the Barney Butter – 24 Pack for $11.25!

Shar Snacks – Impossibly Good Trail Mix

Sweet yet savory, these snacks hit the spot! The ingredients were carefully chosen to create something to enjoy while staying healthy. There are also four flavors to choose from!

Get the Shar Snacks – Impossibly Good Trail Mix for $29.79!

G2G Protein Bars

These peanut butter chocolate bars aren’t just any protein bars — they’re filled with healthy fats and clean protein to keep your stomach satisfied throughout the day. Perfect for on-the-go, post-workout and so much more.

Get the G2G Protein Bars – Peanut Butter Chocolate for $26.99!

Rule Breaker Birthday Cake Blondies

These birthday cake blondies are irresistible and will make you feel like you’re actually eating birthday cake. They’re so delicious, they have even won an award from VegNews!

Get the Rule Breaker Snacks – Birthday Cake Blondie for $14.99!

Mozaics Popped Veggie Chips

Using real veggies, beans and peas, these snacks are as healthy as can be. And instead of being fried, they are popped like popcorn. What more could you ask for?

Get the Mozaics – Popped Veggie Chips for $25.80!

Veggicopia Creamy Dips

So many dips to choose from! These packs of dips are perfect for so many occasions – lunch boxes, camping, the office and more.

Get the Veggicopia – Creamy Dips for $35.76!

