Julianne Hough Reportedly Uses This Daily Supplement to Stay Healthy

We all know that Julianne Hough‘s flourishing career as a trained professional dancer is one of the major reasons she’s able to stay in shape, but overall health goes beyond just maintaining a great physique. True health comes from within, and we welcome any tips the Dancing with the Stars alum has to share with Us!

Every once in a while, your body may benefit from a detox — but you don’t have to embark on an intense regimen to score the same cleansing benefits! Hough reportedly uses a daily supplement from HUM Nutrition that helps to maintain digestion, rid your body of impurities and in turn leave your skin looking clear. She even partnered with the brand a few years back!

The supplement we’re talking about is known as Daily Cleanse, which happens to be one of HUM’s top selling products. These vegan capsules are designed to be taken daily, and are packed with different antioxidants and other good-for-you ingredients to keep your gut healthy. We all have a tendency to over-indulge at times, which isn’t anything we should be ashamed of — but having this supplement on hand to help ease the digestion process certainly helps! Even with healthy foods, it’s always a good idea to keep the engines running smoothly, so to speak.

The main ingredient this supplement features is green algae, which helps to extract impurities from your body and rid them through your digestive tract. This is what’s doing the work to detoxify your body, and according to the brand, it’s safe to use daily. Different herbs help to filter out toxins, and a combination of antioxidants and minerals work to maintain clear skin!

With each bottle, you get a full 30-day supply, and you can take two capsules per day at any time — whether it’s with a meal or not. We recommend taking them in the morning so your body is set up for the rest of the day’s meals. Shoppers say they could feel their results almost immediately, and over time, things only got better!

The benefits appear to have seriously multifaceted. When it comes to acne, reviewers were truly impressed — and savvy shoppers also report less bloating and feeling healthier overall. If you’ve dealt with any of these issues and want to feel rejuvenated, this supplement may be worth picking up!

