When I leave the shower, it’s like I’ve entered some sort of arctic tundra. It doesn’t matter if it’s summer, fall, winter, spring. Every single time I leave the warmth of the water beating down on me, my entire body feels like an ice cube. But I don’t want to slip into my clothes immediately. I don’t like sticking to wet fabric, and it makes me wish I could stay in the shower forever. Is that weird? Maybe so, but that’s how I work.

So after I try to dry off at least as much as I can with a towel, it’s time to wrap up in something that can be my stopgap between freezing outside of my shower and getting into my clothes for the day. For the longest time, I didn’t have anything that did the trick, because most robes were too thin and I still got so cold. Luckily, after scouring Amazon for the perfect thing, I ended up settling on one of the best robes I’ve ever used in my life, no lie.

Lucky for you, you can get the very same robe that you can find me in after every shower and wrapped up in even if I’m just a little bit cold at Amazon as well, and it’s on sale right now!

The NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe is a luxe, plush robe that comes with a hood, so you can get completely covered up, wet hair and all, in pure luxury and warmth right after bathing. Not only is it super soft and fluffy, but it comes with an adjustable waist belt that you can use to cinch and close the robe. You don’t want any accidents with it flying open, after all. Though if you wear it with clothing, it won’t really matter. And one of my favorite things about this robe is that it comes with two front pockets! That means you can laze around while still having access to everything you need at your fingertips.

It’s the perfect thing for me to wrap up in and feel instantly warm and comfortable after a shower, or to throw on when I have to go get the mail and I’m too cold to function. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to fit your personality. Best of all, it’s 16% off and just $42 from now, down from its normal price of $50.

Over 40,000 buyers have rated this robe 5 stars, and it’s easy to understand why. That’s actually part of the reason I settled on this one to start with!

“Just what I was looking for!” one wrote. “I looked at several options for a new robe, and this one fit all my criteria. The material is super soft, warm, and durable. It’s long and keeps me fully covered, which I like, and the color is beautiful!”

“Pretty and soft,” another buyer commented. “This is the best robe for staying warm and cozy. Super soft and pretty. The hood is a great feature. Quality material. Bought in gray for my bf. We love them!”

