21 Best Dresses That Show Off Your Shoulders

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it’s too darn hot, give the cold shoulder. Sleeveless and strapless dresses are optimal in warm weather, keeping you cool while temperatures are rising. Plus, these airy looks are effortlessly chic for the summer.

Enter August in style with these 21 dresses that show off your shoulders. Let your limbs shine in these flattering frocks!

One Shoulder

1. This smocked tiered midi dress is our ideal summer uniform! “Shape is very flattering as it hugs your chest but hides any problem zones,” one shopper said — just $45!

2. Featuring a ruffled tiered skirt and a belted waist, this floral midi dress is fabulous for a summer or fall wedding — just $49!

3. Show off a little skin in this one-shoulder midi dress! Complete with a sultry slit and smocked bodice, this flowy frock is perfect for vacation — just $43!

4. This tummy control is out of control! If you want to turn heads at your next cocktail party, rock this ruched one-shoulder midi dress — just $47!

5. Designed with tasteful side cutouts, 3/4-length sleeves on one shoulder and pockets, this tiered midi dress from The Drop looks much more expensive than it is — just $70!

6. Silky-smooth! This one-shoulder satin midi dress is a dream for a special occasion — just $49!

7. A no. 1 new release on Amazon, this comfy pleated frock fits like a glove — just $25!

Off-the-Shoulder

8. This off-the-shoulder maxi does everything we want a dress to do: cinch our waist and cover our upper arms, while showing off our shoulders and legs — just $43!

9. This boho-chic off-the-shoulder midi dress is giving cottagecore meets coastal cowgirl — originally $60, now just $47!

10. Shopping for a bachelorette party or going out look? This ruched bodycon midi dress will seriously snatch your shape — just $48!

11. This elegant off-the-shoulder A-line midi dress is an easy option for a dressy casual event. The side slit adds a little spice while still keeping it classy — just $43!

12. It’s all about the details with this floral frock! From the ditsy design to the buttons down the front to the high-low ruffle hem, this off-the-shoulder midi dress is anything but basic — just $43!

13. Top tier! This off-the-shoulder pleated midi dress feels like it’s out of a fairytale — just $38!

14. Comfy, cute and casual! Take this stretchy maxi dress from the beach to a baby shower. It even comes with pockets — originally $48, now just $40!

Halter

15. This tiered chiffon dress was made for twirling! From the pleated layers to the halter neckline, this midi is marvelous — just $50!

16. Flower power! Covered in a groovy floral pattern, this crossover halter maxi dress is trendy and timeless at the same time — originally $58, now just $48!

17. Another floral halter maxi with more of a tropical print, this sundress just screams summer — just $46!

18. Sprinkled with tiny polka dots, this tie-waist halter maxi dress will never go out of style — originally $46, now just $42!

19. This satin halter dress hits right above the knees, so you can rock this flirty frock to certain formal functions — just $40!

20. Pretty in pink! Channel Barbiecore in this tie-waist halter maxi dress — just $49!

21. Adorned with fringe trim, this ivory halter bodycon dress is totally on trend — just $40!

