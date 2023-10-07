Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Olivia Rodrigo may sing about a metaphorical vampire in her hit single, but the Grammy winner is sinking her own teeth into a different type of snack — Skinny Pop. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star recently revealed that this healthy popcorn is one of her 10 essentials.

“The next item is Skinny Pop,” the pop star told GQ. “I consume so much Skinny Pop, I inhale it like oxygen. It is just my favorite snack. There is just one open bag of Skinny Pop on my piano at all times, on my desk at all times, and then in the kitchen at all times. Open, just ready for me to consume. I truly lots of days will eat, like, this entire thing. So good! I will bring this into the movie theater because it’s so much better than the movie theater popcorn to me. Let’s see what other flavors they have… kettle corn, popcorn mini cakes. Wow. There’s a whole Skinny Pop cinematic universe I need to try.”

This guilt-free and gluten-free snack is the no. 1 bestselling popcorn on Amazon!

Get the Skinny Pop Popcorn (Pack of 12) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Skinny Pop Popcorn has popped off! We never knew a healthy snack could be this delicious. The only ingredients are popcorn, sunflower oil and salt — simple and straightforward! Made without GMOs or preservatives, this vegan popcorn is all about the basics in the best way.

This 12-pack is a great way to monitor your snacking, if you’re like Olivia or Us (we can easily finish an entire large bag in one sitting). It’s also helpful for prepping school lunch boxes or packing a snack on the go! In fact, with Halloween coming up, you could even give out bags of popcorn as a savory (trick or) treat.

Popcorn is our go-to movie snack, but now we can enjoy our favorite food without all that extra salt and butter. Thanks, Olivia!

