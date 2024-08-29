Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you seen the kitten heels trend? They’re known for their ease and functionality, and the kitten heel is perfect for the girl who’s tired of rocking height-defying heels. Are you looking for a pair to add to your sartorial repertoire? We found a functional, stylish pair of kitten heels that will go with everything in your closet — and they’re 45% off at Nordstrom!

The Open Edit Cammie Kitten Heel Slingback Pump is a very demure, classy option with plenty of versatility. They have a two-and-one-quarter heel height for an option you can wear on a busy or leisurely day. Also, they have a sleek pointed-toe silhouette, and the slingback design adds a touch of sexy.

Get the Open Edit Cammie Kitten Heel Slingback Pump for $33 (was $60) at Nordstrom!

To style these heels, you could pair them with a flowy skirt and a flouncy blouse that works during office hours. Additionally, you could rock them with distressed jeans and a T-shirt for an easy, effortless look that helps you nail the trend in a simple way. Further, these heels come in five colors and have a 5 to 12 size range.

When reviewing and discussing these slingback kitten heels, a happy Nordstrom reviewer said, “These shoes are on trend, comfortable and affordable. I have purchased the denim and black snake skin. Great for work and outside of work!”

One more reviewer noted, “I love these slingback pumps. They come in great colors and have a comfortable heel. I ordered my usual size 8, and they fit perfectly.”

Furthermore, having a sleek pair of kitten heels will make sure you look polished and put together effortlessly. If you want to add a new pair to your wardrobe, you should snag this pair from Open Edit while they’re on sale at Nordstrom now!

