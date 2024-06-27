Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest for a second. Working out is hard enough, but working out in uncomfortable clothing makes it 100 times more challenging. I’ll always remember when I wore a pair of running shorts and headed to the gym. The workout wasn’t memorable because I enjoyed it, but because of how much pain my thighs were in. The shorts offered no comfort and caused added chafing. Since then, I vowed never to subject myself to that ever again.

Recently, I broke my vow never to wear shorts to the gym again for the sake of research. I noticed many raved about these Origiwish shorts, so reluctantly, I gave them a try. I was shocked at how seamless the shorts were. They’re breathable and comfortable, even when running. “There has to be a flaw to them, right?” I thought. But, no. The shorts didn’t rub against my thighs, and they were never tight around my midsection and bottom. The included inner briefs also work to keep you cool and comfortable thanks to their moisture-wicking fabrics. They also help to prevent chafing. The best part? They come in 18 colors!

Get the Origiwish High-Waisted Running Shorts (originally $30) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

The shorts are an Amazon’s Choice pick, and shoppers love them! Many praise their flattering fit and high quality.

“I have been avoiding buying flowy shorts with built in liner as I normally find them very uncomfortable, but I have had ZERO discomfort with these shorts,” a five-star review shared. “I ended up sizing up but that was my fault since I am in-between sizes. These seem to be true to size and are very cute!”

Another said, “My daughter works in a pizza place, so I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on work shorts. These are a great dupe for the much higher-priced brand.”

“If you like shorts that aren’t tight and you have thicker thighs these are perfect!” a final shopper wrote. “The waistband is a nice thick material that reminds me of higher end workout gear and the shorts are a great length. They look expensive and fit great, I’ll be ordering more!”

What are you waiting for? Head to Amazon now to add the shorts to your workout wardrobe while they’re over 20% off before Prime Day.

