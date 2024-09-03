Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Paige DeSorbo just gave everyone a sneak peek at what’ll be trending for NYFW fall 2024 — and we’d expect nothing less. A reality star and fashion influencer, DeSorbo rounded up her favorite Amazon picks based on NYFW trends. Not only do they come with the convenience of Amazon Prime’s quick shipping, they’re also all under $100.

In an Amazon livestream, the Summer House star said that for the roundup, she wanted to include things she already knows are on trend that “we are probably going to see on the runway” and that “you can incorporate into your fall wardrobe.” It includes everything from gold accessories DeSorbo says will be “really big” to oversized bags she said are “coming in style.”

Of course, it also includes other fall clothing trends such as barrel jeans, trench coats and kitten heels. Get ready for fall with these 17 under-$100 NYFW-inspired Amazon pieces that all have the DeSorbo stamp of approval! Happy shopping!

Related: Paige DeSorbo Reveals 10 of Her Top ‘Nightstand Necessities’ Paige DeSorbo has always been the queen of giving Us the best of the best in product recommendations. From serving up some major fashion inspiration on Bravo’s Summer House to sharing her curated shopping lists on her Amazon livestreams, her product picks are simply unmatched. Now she’s making all of our dreams come true by not […]

17 of Paige DeSorbo’s Favorite NYFW-Inspired Trends for Under $100 on Amazon

Coats and Jackets

1. Try the Trench: A fall staple, try this trench coat in classic khaki or a trendy olive green!

2. A Fall Necessity: Once the fall days turn cold, you’ll want to bundle up in this oversized wool jacket that keeps the heat in!

3. Keep It Cropped: A light and chic layer, this cropped trench coat comes in several fall tones such as brown, red and black!

4. Quilted Queen: Perfect for a cute farmer’s market ‘fit is this quilted cropped coat that’s even reversible!

Bags

5. Designer-Style Bag: Leave it to DeSorbo to sniff out a woven handbag that looks designer but is actually just $20!

6. Holy Cow: DeSorbo is convinced that cow print bags like this tote style will be all the rage this season!

7. Oversized-Chic: There’s nothing that looks quite as chic on the arm as this oversized leather bag that can carry pretty much anything!

Related: Channel Emily Ratajkowski's Sleepwear Slay in This $40 Nightgown Emily Ratajkowski is one celebrity who serves the coolest looks no matter what she’s doing. Whether strolling through NYC in a little white dress or walking her dog in denim jorts, Ratajkowski is always dressed to impress. There’s no telling what she’ll be doing and more importantly, what she’ll be wearing, the next time she’s […]

Accessories

8. Going for Gold: A massive trend that’ll be going into fall/winter 2024 is statement gold earrings like this oval pair that’s even on sale!

9. Hair Hardware: Elevate your hairstyles this season with these gold metal hair pieces that DeSorbo says look great in a ponytail!

10. Chic Shawl: This soft shawl doubles as a scarf, acts as a chic fall layer and feels like cashmere!

Shoes

11. Cute Kitten Heels: A style DeSorbo can’t stop wearing are these chic leather kitten heels that feature a tiny buckle strap on the front and slingback design!

12. Must-Have Mesh: A hot summer trend that’ll be going into the fall are these mesh ballet flats that come in several colors like black, white and silver!

Tops

13. Top-Notch Turtleneck: DeSorbo recommends this oversized turtleneck sweater that could pair with anything from jeans to leggings to slip skirts!

14. Pretty Peplum: A chic and feminine style, this peplum tank top could be worn with all kinds of fall layers like a leather jacket, a trench coat and more!

15. Going Out Top: Of course, DeSorbo also had to include a sleek going out top, AKA this off-the-shoulder style that features twisted straps!

Pants

16. Cute Capris: DeSorbo said she includes these elastic-waist capris in almost every Amazon Live of hers because of how comfortable they are!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Best Barrel Jeans: A major trend for fall is these barrel jeans that come in almost any wash you could want like black, dark blue and white!

Related: Channel Influencer-Level Style in These Texture Fall Jackets Labor Day is only a few days away. While we’re excited to spend the long weekend celebrating with our loved ones, it marks the unofficial end of summer. That means it’s time to prepare your wardrobe for all things autumn, which includes textured fall jackets. There’s no denying that Amazon is a go-to source […]