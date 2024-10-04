Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One thing is for certain about Paris Hilton: The girl knows how to live it up! Every second I go on the internet, it seems like Hilton is doing something new. The multi-hyphenate definitely keeps herself busy — she’s a business owner, author, singer, actress and DJ (among several other roles, of course!) — and she has to stay fueled to keep up with her hectic schedule. One of her favorite things to snack on is SmartSweets SourMelon Bites. The candy even landed a cameo in the music video for her song “BBA.”

Set in a night club, the music video shows Hilton DJaying on a pink stage. Between dancing on the floor and in the booth, she’s seen enjoying some of the low sugar candy. What’s so notable about the candy? The SourMelon Bites contain just three grams of sugar per bag compared to about 30 grams of sugar in a bag of Watermelon Sour Patch Kids. Whether you’re cutting back on sugar or trying to be more conscious about little everyday treats, SmartSweets is a win-win. I mean, there’s a reason Hilton can’t stop snacking on these candies!

We have a feeling these candies are going to be a hit ahead of Amazon’s second Prime Day sale happening Oct. 8-9. It’s not a bad idea to add them to cart ASAP. I mean, who doesn’t like a little candy stash in their purse or car? And considering these sweets have just three grams of sugar, they don’t feel like a guilty pleasure one bit.

Get the SmartSweets SourMelon Bites 12-Pack for $34 on Amazon!

SmartSweets was founded in 2016 with the goal of creating mouthwatering sweets with minimal sugar. Along with SourMelon Bites, they’ve created a variety of low sugar versions of popular candies, including Peach Rings, Sour Blast Buddies and Sweet Fish. I’ll admit it, my guilty pleasure is Watermelon Sour Patch Kids. When I tried the SourMelon Bites from SmartSweets, everything from the flavor to the texture was comparable. And most importantly, the candy satisfied my cravings for a sugary treat. The SourMelon Bites are a bit more tart, but I enjoy that extra zing. Bonus: No afternoon sugar crash after eating a bag of SmartSweets make these candies totally worth it.

Hilton’s not the only who’s obsessed with SmartSweets. Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of the guilt-free candies, either. Over 6,000 shoppers give SmartSweets their five-star seal of approval. “These are the first plant-based, low sugar gummies I’ve ever tried,” writes one five-star reviewer. “On a whim, I tried the SourMelon Bites and they’re delicious! I was afraid that with the low levels of sugar and them being plant-based that the flavor and overall taste would be gross or have a weird aftertaste. I was mistaken! I love these and have been eating them non-stop. I am a huge fan of the Watermelon Sour Patch Kids but wanted something a little better for me and these are it! The only thing I want is for them to be in a bigger bag. The small bags are cute and snack size but I want a bulk bag!”

The verdict’s in: SmartSweets SourMelon Bites are the Paris Hilton-approved, low sugar snack we didn’t know we needed to keep in our purse at all times. Just three grams of sugar make them the perfect little treat for adults and kids alike.

Ready to curb your sugar intake and live like Paris Hilton? Time to start snacking on SmartSweets SourMelon Bites today!

