Banish Unsightly Dark Circles With These Handy Eye Patches

We have zero patience when it comes to dark circles, and they always seem to emerge during the most inconvenient times. Sometimes, even the best concealers seemingly can’t make them disappear — and we don’t want to pile on layers and layers of product to get rid of the problem temporarily.

Using eye patches is an easy way to combat this pesky problem — but which ones actually get the job done? It’s a crowded skincare space, and many items ultimately end up being a waste of time — and money. Luckily, according to hundreds of Amazon reviewers, these patches from Patchology are the truth! When it comes to both dark circles and puffiness, these patches may make them virtually disappear.

These hydrating patches are best used cold, and you can store them in a beauty fridge or even the fridge in your kitchen. The blend of hyaluronic acid and other antioxidants helps to deliver moisture to the under eyes, which may be one of the reasons you’re seeing dark circles in that area. They may also brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines as well!

Reviewers say these patches actually go the distance — savvy shoppers are thrilled with the results! All you have to do is apply a patch onto clean and dry skin, keeping it on for at least five minutes (feel free to leave on longer, if you prefer). When you take your patches off, pat in the remaining product and you’re all set.

This set comes with five pairs of patches, which is enough to test out and see if they work for you. They’re safe to use on sensitive skin, and some reviewers say they’re the most gentle around. Best of all, shoppers report that impressive results are noticeable after just one use. Dark circles, be gone — please!

