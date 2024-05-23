Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Calling all curly hair gals! If you’ve been scrolling TikTok trying to figure out your curl pattern or discover why certain products leave your strands weighed down, help is here. We know all too well — having luscious, coiled locks isn’t without its challenges, especially since most mainstream haircare products aren’t designed for curl care. Even the ones labeled “for curly hair” often tend to miss the mark — but there are products out there that actually work for all curl types.

If you’re tired of guessing when it comes to maintaining and nourishing your curls, let this be your sign! PATTERN Beauty is a haircare brand created by Tracee Ellis Ross for curly hair only. It doesn’t matter if you have tight, coily, frizzy or ringlet curls — there’s a PATTERN conditioner, leave-in mask, serum, gel, detangler, shampoo and even a blow dryer that will have you convinced it was made just for you!

PATTERN is even holding a Memorial Day sale (another sign!), which runs from May 23 to May 28 — and it’s not a small one, either. Get 20% off sitewide* as well as a free retractable comb with every order $65+. So, if you’re ready to soften and redefine your beautiful curls, check out these bestsellers. Reviewers can’t get enough!

Curl Mousse

It’s about time you found a mousse that maintains your volume and definition, minimizes frizz and holds your style all day long!

Get the Curl Mousse for $18 (originally $23) at PATTERN Beauty!

Palo Santo Leave-In Conditioner

Hydration, hydration and more hydration! This leave-in formula is PATTERN’s number one bestseller and moisturizes dry, damaged hair while gently defining curls. Now available in a limited-edition Palo Santo scent!

Get the Palo Santo Leave-In Conditioner for $22 (originally $28) at PATTERN Beauty!

Detangling Nectar

We all get tangles, but this bestseller uses ingredients like sea moss, aloe vera and grapeseed oil to detangle while adding shine!

Get the Detangling Nectar for $22 (originally $28) at PATTERN Beauty!

Hydration Shampoo

The divine scent is just a bonus! Over 2,000 reviewers give this gentle, moisture-rich shampoo five stars. According to one, “everyone is asking” what she uses!

Get the Hydration Shampoo for $17 (originally $21) at PATTERN Beauty!

The PATTERN Blow Dryer

It’s not just any blow dryer — this one has four unique attachments to shape curly and tight-textured hair. An ion generator smooths your locks too!

Get the PATTERN Blow Dryer for $151 (originally $189) at PATTERN Beauty!

Curl Gel

No flakes here! This gel won’t make your curls feel crunchy or stiff, but rather bouncy, supple and totally touchable.

Get the Curl Gel for $39 (originally $49) at PATTERN Beauty!

Styling Cream

If you have 4C curls, meet your new haircare BFF. Almond oil, cacay oil and shea butter prevent breakage while providing next-level moisture.

Get the Styling Cream for $22 (originally $28) at PATTERN Beauty!

* Sale excludes curling iron and robe.