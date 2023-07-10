Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: a few years ago, my skincare routine was very basic — face wash, lotion and that was pretty much it. I was overwhelmed by all the options out there! Cleansers and creams, serums and sunscreens, moisturizers and masks. I didn’t even know where to begin. But now I understand that each of these ointments plays a part in maintaining proper skin health. One essential step in our regimen that is often overlooked is exfoliant. In order to have a blank slate to work with, you need to get rid of impurities blocking your pores!

With over 80,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, this Paula’s Choice exfoliant is the no. 1 bestseller in facial peels. And it’s currently on sale!

Customers and celebs alike say that this popular product works like a charm. Model Kaia Gerber used this toner while sharing her beauty secrets with Vogue. “Definitely makes your skin look more hydrated but also look, I want to say healthier,” Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said in a recent Amazon Livestream. “I felt like when I started using this, it kind of got rid of the roughness of my skin.” And TiKToker Kennedy Eurich exclusively told Us Weekly, “I like it because it’s really great for my acne-prone skin and it feels like it kills all the bacteria off of my face.”

So, why is this exfoliant so exceptional? Keep scrolling for all the scoop!

Get the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for just $32 (originally $34) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant unclogs pores, exfoliates dead skin cells and brightens skin tone. In addition, this toner targets redness, wrinkles and blackheads. It’s essentially a one-stop shop for a radiant, youthful-looking complexion! This formula is much gentler than your average face scrub, delivering hydration without hurting your skin.

Dubbed a “holy grail” and “miracle in a bottle” by seriously satisfied shoppers, this Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant is the key to clear skin. It’s selling out fast, so score this skincare staple before it’s too late!

