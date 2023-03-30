Pay It Forward With the Power of BUBS Naturals MCT Oil Powder

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone interested in the supplement industry likely knows about MCT oil, but what about MCT oil powder? When it comes to MCT oil and its effects on nutrition and brain function, it’s clear this is more than just a flippant trend. Unfortunately, many of these liquid mix-ins give drinks an oily residue that leaves a bad taste in your mouth, but that’s where BUBS Naturals steps in. Their powder formula stands apart from the rest as an additive that promotes clean, fast-acting energy, increased mental focus, and improved gut health and brain function—think of it as your newest non-dairy functional creamer.

Unlocking MCT

MCTs are medium-chain triglyceride fatty acids that are easier to digest than their longer-chained counterparts (LCTs). These medium-chain triglycerides are an excellent option for people looking to supplement their diet and promote weight loss. MCTs are smaller, so they can more readily cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB), therefore becoming oxidized by the brain. In this way, MCTs can provide your brain with a fuel source by producing ketones.

While MCTs can be derived from either coconut or palm oil, how do you, as the consumer, decide which is more suitable? The answer is simple: coconut oil is richer in MCTs than palm oil. MCT contains carbon atoms—C-06 (Caproic acid), C-08 (Caprylic acid), C-10 (Capric acid), and C-12 (Lauric acid). The primary two most important are C-08 and C-10, which palm oil contains nearly no traces of. While palm oil contains some C-12, that’s outweighed by the fact that it’s missing the two key atoms that make up an effective MCT oil.

Using MCTs, such as the BUBS Naturals MCT oil powder, has been shown to positively affect overall wellness and act as an energy fuel source, help reduce lactic acid buildup for those in the fitness world, and improve brain function.

Energy

The body burns fat and carbohydrates for fuel. If someone gets most of their energy from LCTs, their body needs to work much harder to break down those extra carbon chains. With an MCT oil powder supplement, the body has an energy source that doesn’t need to be broken down, as it can cross the BBB. This fuel can be taken into cells directly, offering an energy source that can be transported quickly and used immediately.

Lactate Buildup

Lactic acid is a no-go for anyone who exercises, and reducing its impact can go a long way in improving an exercise routine. Studies have shown that participants who took MCT supplements versus LCTs had a much easier time exercising and recovered more quickly.

Cognitive Functioning

The benefits of powdered MCT oil don’t end with energy boosts and fitness help. The supplement can boost focus and concentration while reversing certain types of memory loss. It has also been shown to help manage some cognitive conditions. MCTs can be effective in treating epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, and autism. As these powerful fatty acids readily cross the BBB, the brain oxidizes them, turning them into fuel for your brain to function at its best. Energy is food for the brain, and MCTs provide it just that.

The Power of Powder

Prior to BUBS Naturals’ innovations with MCT, the best way to take the supplement was in oil form. Sean Lake and TJ Ferrara, founders of BUBS Naturals, knew this form left a nasty residue floating on the top of most liquids, giving your morning cup of coffee a nasty rainbow-hued sheen and oily taste—talk about offputting. Taking it to the gym was also a hassle, as awkward oil-filled bottles don’t travel well. Instead of settling for substandard smoothies, the team at BUBS Naturals sought a better way to get those critical MCTs into the body.

To the BUBS team, the answer was obvious: A powdered form of MCT would alleviate the oil’s most annoying drawbacks. First, it would mix well with liquids instead of separating into a slick at the top of a container. Second, a bag of powder is much easier to transport, not to mention an easier cleanup after an accidental spill.

But BUBS didn’t just create any powder. Corn starch and acacia fiber are often the go-to choices for brands. However, BUBS has set itself apart and taken the high road with flavor and diet-friendly powders by turning to tapioca starch. Their flavor and creaminess come out on top, and as a bonus, it’s paleo and keto diet friendly. The texture and mild sweetness make it a welcomed addition to any beverage.

Non-Dairy Creamer

Coffee is integral to a well-rounded diet for founders Sean and TJ. When formulating their Collagen Peptides supplement, they wanted to preserve the integrity of their favorite brew by minimalizing the additive’s taste as much as possible. They came up with a powder that resupplies the body with amino acids while having no flavor of its own. When all that hard work was ruined by adding MTC oil to their wake-up cups, the team developed an alternative creamer-style supplement that puts conventional additives to shame.

A subtle sweetness makes MCT oil powder a much more attractive addition to hot and cold beverages. By absorbing the oil into non-GMO tapioca starch and spray-drying the mixture into a fine powder, it becomes an easily transportable and free-flowing add-in to your morning routine. It can be used in various ways, creating beverages with a rich and smooth texture or even as an extra ingredient for cooking and baking.

Dietary Game-Changer

Simplifying the intake of MCTs provides a host of benefits without the oily drawbacks. Showcased as Sports Illustrated’sbest overall MCT supplement, the BUBS Naturals vegan-friendly powder is NSF Certified for Sport, allowing them to expand their products to most of the MLB, plus a few NFL and NHL teams. The BUBS product is also the world’s Whole30 Approved MCT Oil Powder.

In addition to providing an alternative to dairy, the team at BUBS aimed their products at anyone looking to improve their health through clean and fast-acting energy, decreased sugar craving, improved gut health, reduced appetite, and increased focus.

Thanks to its perfectly balanced structure of 70% C-08 and 30% C-10, the MCT oil powder pairs well with caffeine, increasing its uptake into the body—this not only dampens the caffeine rush, but also facilitates focus and concentration. Combined with BUBS Naturals’ Collagen Peptide supplement, it gives the body a boost of everything it needs to take on the day without the harsh digestive side effects of more conventional supplements.

The BUBS Naturals Difference

While high-quality supplements are the bread and butter of BUBS Naturals, there’s more to this health-positive company than simply sales. Behind the innovation of MCT oil powder is the legacy of American hero Glen “BUB” Doherty and the ripples he left in the lives of his friends and comrades. Founded in 2017 after a chance meeting between Sean Lake and TJ Ferrara, the two combined their passions for wellness and giving back and created a way to celebrate their compatriot while providing services to those in need.

Glen “BUB” Doherty

The oldest friend of founder Sean Lake, Glen “BUB” Doherty gave his life saving others in Benghazi, Libya, on September 12, 2012 ( watch the movie 13 Hours for his heroic journey). The Navy SEAL had a life-long drive for achievement and self-improvement, an infectious positive attitude that resonated throughout his personal and professional life. After Doherty’s passing, his friends and family created the Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation with the goal of providing special ops servicemembers an easier way to transition into civilian life.

Giving Back

The MCT oil powder and collagen supplements are only the beginning for BUBS Naturals. While the two powerhouse products are a great way for athletes and adventurers to boost their performance, each sale also has an additional benefit. The concept of paying it forward is foundational to BUBS Naturals, as 10% of all profits go toward charities in Glen’s name, like the Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation.

Proud of their contribution to the wellness industry and support for America’s servicemen and women, Sean asserts that they’re doing what few brands in the supplement and wellness space are doing by dedicating such a portion of their bottom line to helping others. According to its founders, the goal of BUBS Naturals is not to get the most money but instead to get the most out of life.

Feeling Good with BUBS Naturals

Boosting athletic performance and supporting mental acuity are staples of the MCT oil powder supplement. As a non-dairy creamer, its slightly sweet taste adds just the right touch of flavor to your morning brew, while its easily-digestible lipids rocket through your body to provide energy and focus. Knowing that your daily supplements are helping American soldiers is the icing on your wellness cake.

Most importantly, BUBS Naturals crafts effective products to help those looking to improve their lives and excel in their experiences. Both Sean Lake and TJ Ferrara created their brand to promote a fallen hero’s ideals. Perhaps most importantly, they strive to create products that Glen Doherty himself would approve of in a way that allows his memory to live on in the escapades of countless athletes, adventurers, and armed servicemen and women worldwide.

