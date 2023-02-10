Ski season is in full swing! It seems like everyone’s jetting off on a cold-weather vacation right now. Our feeds are filled with glamorous getaways to Aspen, Vail, Whistler and Stowe. But while some of Us may be taking in the snow-topped mountains or the sweeping views, we’re focused on the fashion. After all, après ski is the real sport!

If you have an upcoming ski trip, then there’s really only one performance brand to wear: Perfect Moment. Adored by A-listers and athletes alike, this luxury activewear line turns a ski run into a runway. In fact, power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just rocked Perfect Moment outfits while in Aspen with their daughter. We’re a sucker for their Instagram snaps featuring their sporty-chic styles.

Created in Chamonix by former French World Cup ski racer Thierry Donard, Perfect Moment honors the documentarian’s time filming in Greenland (hence, the Northern star and polar bear motifs). The Perfect Moment alludes to finding the perfect weather conditions as an extreme sports champion. Co-CEO and Creative Director Jane Gottschalk describes the heartbeat of the brand as “in pursuit of the perfect moment” — on and off the slopes.

Elevate your snowy ensembles with these ski staples from Perfect Moment! From cozy sweaters for your post-ski spritz to jumpsuits and jackets that will keep you warm, these looks will level up your style to a double black diamond. Below are some of our favorite celeb-approved ski staples from Perfect Moment!

Ski II Merino Wool Turtleneck

This Ski turtleneck is absolutely iconic! All the It girlies are sporting this turtleneck as part of their après attire.

$335.00 See It!

Noelle Faux Fur Bomber Jacket

This faux-fur bomber jacket is the bomb! Chopra teamed this black bomber with a black top and white ski pants in Aspen. Featuring a cropped cut, oversized fit and hood, this jacket will keep you toasty while you’re sipping your hot cocoa at the ski chalet.

$860.00 See It!

Ski Beanie

Hat’s off! Chopra also stunned in this Ski Beanie, topped with yarn pom-poms. So cute!

$170.00 See It!

Merino Wool Ski Jumpsuit

Spun from 100% Merino wool, this luxuriously soft jumpsuit is everything we could ask for in a ski suit. Warm but not itchy, this base layer features vintage-inspired stripes and a center-zip for easy on-off access.

$620.00 See It!

Jojo Down Jacket

Seeing stars! Complete with a Sherpa collar, a cinchable waistband and water-resistant fabric, it’s no surprise that this down jacket is a bestseller.

$750.00 See It!

Shop all other styles from Perfect Moment here!

