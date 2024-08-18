Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to your undergarments, it’s important to choose comfy, sturdy bras. Whether you’re running errands or heading into the office, a bra can lend a seamless, clean finish to your ensembles. We found a versatile, comfortable bra that will make you want to ditch all your current options — and it’s 59% off now at Amazon!

This Playtex Women’s 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra is perfect for the girl who wants to forget she’s even wearing one — seriously! This is made with nylon and uses the brand’s TruSupport 4-way wireless support system to help keep the bra from falling. It comes with fuller cups and a higher back. Also, this bra uses a comfy, moisture-wicking jacquard fabric for an easy, breezy option.

Get the Playtex Women’s 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra for $16 (was $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 19, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Further, if you’re a person who worries about the straps, this bra won’t dig into your skin thanks to its cushioned straps. It’s a win-win all around!

If you’re on the fence about trying this bra, don’t be! It’s an Amazon bestseller, and it bolsters a 4.2-star rating with over 52k five-star reviews. So, trust Us, you’re in good hands!

One Amazon reviewer said, “This bra is so comfortable that I purchased a second as soon as I wore the first for a day. The straps are wide and padded. There is no wire to dig into your breasts, and washes beautifully.”

Another reviewer gushed, “This is so supportive and comfortable. There are no wires, but the “girls” look as if I’m wearing an underwire bra. Seriously, the bra I have searched for! I bought two more.”

Furthermore, having a comfy, supportive bra that keeps the girls looking and feeling good is essential for any woman. If you’re looking to add a new one to your arsenal, snag this Playtex one for a steal while you can!

See it: Get the Playtex Women’s 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra for $16 (was $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 19, 2024, but may be subject to change.

