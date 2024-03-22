Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Plunge tops are always a bit tricky to rock. They tend to come in different lengths, necklines and silhouettes, so it can be hard to find a bra to suit them all. But they’re also incredibly sexy and flattering, which is why many of Us continue to buy them. And because we continue to buy them, we need a bra that won’t show while wearing them and will still be comfortable in the process.

The bra that understands the assignment? The bestselling Crochet Lace Unlined Plunge Bra from Lively that’s now on massive sale. And when I say massive, I mean it — it’s now 80% off, making it just $10! That means instead of grabbing just one new bra, you can grab a few!

Get the Crochet Lace Unlined Plunge Bra (Originally $48) on sale for $10 at Lively!

In what should be no surprise considering its name, the bra features a low V-cut design, which will ensure you can wear most any plunge top without the bra peeking out. It comfortably supports your girls with an underwire but is non-padded to allow for total freedom. It’s made of a crochet lace fabric, which frankly looks beautiful enough to wear as a cute bandeau. Summer style goals!

Beyond just functioning flawlessly for low-cut tops, the bra is also incredibly versatile and can be worn with all kinds of shirts. It has a J-hook closure in the back, which allows it to convert into a racerback style whenever you want. Made for girls of all sizes, it comes in cups A-DDD and band sizes 32-38. You can also shop it in two colors: white and navy.

Perfect for date nights and nights out with the girls, this plunge-bra ensures you can wear all of your favorite low-cut tops without having to worry about anything showing. Grab it now while it’s just $10!

