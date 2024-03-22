Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing worse than throwing on a T-shirt in a rush just to arrive in public and realize that your bra is totally peeking through. This is why it’s crucial to have a bra in your arsenal that you know you can rely on for casual T-shirt days. If you’ve been on the hunt for one, you’re in luck. We’ve found one that reviewers say “disappears under T-shirts” — and it’s now on a massive discount for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

The award-winning Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit T-shirt Bra is “that girl” for your girls. Though the bra’s main benefit is that it’s lightly lined to ensure no-show-through coverage, it does so much more than that. It’s also made from a microfiber fabric that’s ultra-soft against the skin and memory foam cups that not only comfortably hold up the boobs, but mold to their shape to create a personalized fit. Even better? You can now get the bra on sale for 36% off!

Get the Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit T-shirt Bra With Memory Touch (originally $49) on sale for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Comfortable and stretchy, the bra is made from a nylon-elastane fabric blend that’s also machine washable! It features a classic hook and eye closure, so it’s easy to get on and off. With no shortage of options, it also comes in a massive 18 colors so you can be sure it will match any T-shirt you may have and most every bra size option.

But don’t just take our word for it — this bra has the coveted Amazon’s Choice badge and a major fan club with over 6,200 five-star ratings from shoppers, with several reviews applauding its comfort and no-see-through abilities.

“The fit is perfect,” one shopper said. ”I can wear white v-necks and you can’t see my bra at all, just a perfectly formed round shape and my boobs stay put all day, even through my bartending shifts. The wires and band don’t dig in, it’s so comfortable and relieving to have something that keeps everything together in a flattering way. [It’s the] best bra purchase of my life.”

Another shopper went on to say that it’s the “go-to main bra” that they wear – even when traveling for over 20 hours. “The material is ridiculously soft and smooth, the cups are super thin foam [slash] padding so it feels natural but still has some shape, and the underwire is reinforced well enough that I can’t feel it at all while wearing,” they said.”

Shop the T-shirt bra you’ll be able to count on as a comfortable everyday favorite on sale right now for just $31!

See it: Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit T-shirt Bra With Memory Touch (originally $49) on sale for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

