The Nordstrom Spring Sale Has Sprung! Take Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
While we’ve been dedicating a lot of time to the Amazon Big Spring Sale lately, another huge shopping event actually launched this week: the 2024 Nordstrom Spring Sale! Tens of thousands of items are marked way down from now through April 2.
Whether you’re looking for fashion, beauty or home essentials, this sale has something for you. We’ll help you get your shopping bag started with our standout picks. Shop below!
Billabong On Vacation Graphic Camp Shirt
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas
On sale in Red Barbados Buffalo Check and Tan Leopard Spots!
Good American Good Curve Straight-Leg Jeans
Westman Atelier Le Étoiles Edition Gift Set
Boy Smells Kush Scented Candle
UnHide L’il Marsh Medium Plush Blanket
On sale in Beige Bear!
Free People Worth the Wait Floral Maxi Dress
20% off in Classic Combo, 30% off in Cherry Combo!
Tory Burch Small Ella Bio Tote
On sale in Blue Azure!
Toms Diana Wedge Sandal
Kiehl’s Age-Defying Essentials
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom Spring Sale here!