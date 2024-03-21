The Nordstrom Spring Sale Has Sprung! Take Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While we’ve been dedicating a lot of time to the Amazon Big Spring Sale lately, another huge shopping event actually launched this week: the 2024 Nordstrom Spring Sale! Tens of thousands of items are marked way down from now through April 2.

Whether you’re looking for fashion, beauty or home essentials, this sale has something for you. We’ll help you get your shopping bag started with our standout picks. Shop below!

Billabong On Vacation Graphic Camp Shirt

Was $60 You Save 60% On Sale: $24 See it!

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas

On sale in Red Barbados Buffalo Check and Tan Leopard Spots!

Was $65 You Save 45% On Sale: $36 See it!

Good American Good Curve Straight-Leg Jeans

Was $159 You Save 60% On Sale: $64 See it!

Westman Atelier Le Étoiles Edition Gift Set

Was $160 You Save 40% On Sale: $96 See it!

Boy Smells Kush Scented Candle

Started at $38 You Save 34% On Sale: $25 See it!

UnHide L’il Marsh Medium Plush Blanket

On sale in Beige Bear!

Was $99 You Save 30% On Sale: $69 See it!

Free People Worth the Wait Floral Maxi Dress

20% off in Classic Combo, 30% off in Cherry Combo!

Was $108 You Save 30% On Sale: $76 See it!

Tory Burch Small Ella Bio Tote

On sale in Blue Azure!

Was $298 You Save 30% On Sale: $209 See it!

Toms Diana Wedge Sandal

Was $90 You Save 26% On Sale: $67 See it!

Kiehl’s Age-Defying Essentials

Was $99 You Save 30% On Sale: $69 See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom Spring Sale here!