The Nordstrom Spring Sale Has Sprung! Take Up to 60% Off

By
nordstrom-spring-sale
Nordstrom

While we’ve been dedicating a lot of time to the Amazon Big Spring Sale lately, another huge shopping event actually launched this week: the 2024 Nordstrom Spring Sale! Tens of thousands of items are marked way down from now through April 2.

Whether you’re looking for fashion, beauty or home essentials, this sale has something for you. We’ll help you get your shopping bag started with our standout picks. Shop below!

Billabong On Vacation Graphic Camp Shirt

nordstrom-spring-sale-billabong-top
Nordstrom
Was $60You Save 60%
On Sale: $24
See it!

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas

nordstrom-spring-sale-pajamas
Nordstrom

On sale in Red Barbados Buffalo Check and Tan Leopard Spots!

Was $65You Save 45%
On Sale: $36
See it!

Good American Good Curve Straight-Leg Jeans

nordstrom-spring-sale-good-america-jeans
Nordstrom
Was $159You Save 60%
On Sale: $64
See it!

Westman Atelier Le Étoiles Edition Gift Set

nordstrom-spring-sale-westman-atelier-makeup
Nordstrom
Was $160You Save 40%
On Sale: $96
See it!

Boy Smells Kush Scented Candle

nordstrom-spring-sale-boy-smells-candle
Nordstrom
Started at $38You Save 34%
On Sale: $25
See it!

UnHide L’il Marsh Medium Plush Blanket

nordstrom-spring-sale-unhide-blanket
Nordstrom

On sale in Beige Bear!

Was $99You Save 30%
On Sale: $69
See it!

Free People Worth the Wait Floral Maxi Dress

nordstrom-spring-sale-free-people-dress
Nordstrom

20% off in Classic Combo, 30% off in Cherry Combo!

Was $108You Save 30%
On Sale: $76
See it!

Tory Burch Small Ella Bio Tote

nordstrom-spring-sale-tory-burch-tote
Nordstrom

On sale in Blue Azure!

Was $298You Save 30%
On Sale: $209
See it!

Toms Diana Wedge Sandal

nordstrom-spring-sale-toms-sandal
Nordstrom
Was $90You Save 26%
On Sale: $67
See it!

Kiehl’s Age-Defying Essentials

nordstrom-spring-sale-kiehls-skincare
Nordstrom
Was $99You Save 30%
On Sale: $69
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom Spring Sale here!

