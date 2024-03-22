Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is here, which calls for Us to revamp our wardrobe. If you typically tend to gravitate toward colorful pieces or structured denim, now is the time to pull them out from the back of your closet. Additionally, if you need a few pieces, now is the time to find them! After all, Amazon is currently having a Big Spring Sale that features savings across its fashion, beauty, home and tech categories. Furthermore, spring fashion finds are everything throughout the sale — we suggest you run to these savings!

Whether it’s pretty dresses or flowy trousers, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has something for every type of fashionista! We rounded up eight spring fashion finds to shop now — read on to see our picks!

You save: 33% PRETTYGARDEN Women's Tiered Ruffle Dress Price: $41 $61 Description This tiered ruffle dress is perfect for any upcoming spring event — and it will work for summer as well! See it!

You save: 37% BTFBM Women's Ruched Bodycon Floral Dress Price: $30 $47 Description Have a little fun this spring with the help of this floral bodycon dress. It has flouncy sleeves and ruched detailing for a fashionable touch! See it!

You save: 20% The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt Skirt Price: $36 $45 Description This slip skirt is a refined way to add a touch of silk to your ensemble without leaning all the way into a slip dress. See it!

You save: 20% The Drop Women's Arin Distressed Denim Short Price: $32 $40 Description Jean shorts are a warm weather classic — seriously! If you need a new pair, you should grab this pair from Amazon’s The Drop for a steal! See it!