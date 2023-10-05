20 Preppy Fashion Staples to Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been keeping up with the fashion trends, you know that preppy styles are ruling fall. Maybe it’s the start of the school year which inspires everyone to break out the plaid, but you should know that preppy fashion extends much farther than the classic checkered pattern. In fact, this year we’re seeing so many fresh silhouettes, fabrics and colors that are completely reinventing preppy style tropes.

From collared dresses, to updated sweater vests and tweed staples, we found some of fall’s trendiest preppy pieces on Amazon. Don’t worry, we also included some of the cutest plaid skirts too. Keep reading to find Amazon’s best preppy fall fashion items!

Plaid Skirts

1. Gossip Girl Chic: Blair Waldorf who? This wool pencil skirt has everlasting style and will instantly elevate your fall look — originally $40, now just $30!

2. High Fashion School Girl: Not only is this preppy skirt super comfortable, it can also be worn in countless ways. We like to style it is with stockings, booties and a chunky sweater — just $25!

3. A longer silhouette: Made of wool, this A-line full length skirt was designed to keep you warm — originally $35, now just $31!

4. So many fun colors: We adore the color variety on this skirt. Along with classic brown and red, it also comes in bright purple and yellow — just $21!

5. Classic office look: No wardrobe is complete without a pencil skirt. We like this one which can easily be teamed with any blazer for a stylish work outfit — just $30!

Collared Dresses

6. Cool and Collared: The built in collar on this casual dress instantly elevates it — originally $40, now just $32!

7. Effortless Elegance: We love the vintage look of this plaid shift dress. Plus, there’s no denying that the Peter Pan collar is adorable — just $33!

8. Get it while it’s hot: Few things are as cozy as a sweater dress, and when it’s as cute as this ribbed option, you know it’ll quickly become one of your favorite closet staples — just $26!

9. Flirty Florals: This sweet floral dress seamlessly combines trendy details (like the Peter Pan collar, tie front and puff sleeves) to create an adorable date night outfit — just $32!

10. Sweet & Simple: If you love wearing oversized dress shirts, you’re going to adore this tailored version. It beautifully shows of your curves and looks extremely polished — just $36!

Tweed

11. Meeting Magic: You’ll slay your presentation when you confidently walk into the boardroom wearing this mock-neck tweed masterpiece. The bell sleeves set it apart from other tweed dresses we’ve seen — just $47!

12. Modern Suiting: Whoever said you can’t wear shorts to the office has never seen this two-piece. Tweed means business, and you can catch us sporting the green hue all fall — just $56!

13. Fringe Festival: Sure, there are plenty of tweed skirts available, but few have fun fringe detailing like this one. Pro-tip: Size up, because reviewers say it doesn’t have much stretch — just $24!

14. Thanksgiving Time: Already thinking about what to wear to Thanksgiving? We’ve got you covered with this loose-fitting tweed shift dress. You’re welcome — just $42!

15. Preppy Staple: Tweed overall dresses are the epitome of preppy fashion. This one happens to be our favorite, and comes in so many colorways — just $49!

Vests

16. Chicer Than Your Average: Erase all preconceived notions that sweater vests are nerdy. With a cropped silhouette and cable knit design, this pick proves that sweater vests are indeed fashionable — just $27!

17. A new way to wear vests: Think you need to wear something under your vest? Think again. It’s all the rage to wear vests on they’re own. We love this one from Sunborui for nights out on the town – just $25!

18. Can’t go wrong with a cardigan: Combine the style of a vest with the coziness of a cardigan. The extra long silhouette makes this one perfect for chillier days — just $26!

19. Cozy and Cute: Argyle walked so plaid could run. With all the color options, the classic pattern gets a trendy upgrade — just $22!

20. Oversized for the win: If you’re not into the cropped look, this oversized cable knit sweater vest will make all of your preppy dreams come true — just $30!

