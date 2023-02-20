Best Home Fitness Finds on Sale for Presidents’ Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We’re hitting that time of year when a lot of us start getting serious about our health and wellness again. Luckily, Presidents’ Day falls at the perfect time. The deals on home fitness finds are off the hook today!
Shop our favorite finds for your home gym below, or even for below your desk. All on Amazon, all on sale for a limited time!
Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA Premium Slim Folding Treadmil
Pros:
- Four-window display
- Folds for easy storage
- Device holder so you can watch videos/TV
Dmasun Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Pros:
- Very quiet
- Resistance knob
- Fully adjustable, for a large variety of heights
Tappio Under Desk Elliptical Machine
Pros:
- Can be used seated or standing
- Display monitor tracks progress
- Adjustable resistance
TerriTrophy 4-Tier 38Lb Dumbbells Set
Pros:
- Great for beginners
- Can use for a range of different exercises
- Neoprene coating is non-slip
Clever Yoga 7-Piece Set
Pros:
- Comes with mat, blocks, strap, towels, carry bag
- No-slip texture on both sides
- Three colors available
