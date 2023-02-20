Cancel OK
Best Home Fitness Finds on Sale for Presidents’ Day

We’re hitting that time of year when a lot of us start getting serious about our health and wellness again. Luckily, Presidents’ Day falls at the perfect time. The deals on home fitness finds are off the hook today!

Shop our favorite finds for your home gym below, or even for below your desk. All on Amazon, all on sale for a limited time!

Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA Premium Slim Folding Treadmil

SUNNY HEALTH & FITNESS ASUNA Space Saving Treadmill, Motorized with Speakers for AUX Audio Connection - 8730G
Sunny Health & Fitness

Pros:

  • Four-window display
  • Folds for easy storage
  • Device holder so you can watch videos/TV
Was $700On Sale: $399.90You Save 43%
See it!

Dmasun Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

DMASUN Exercise Bike, Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary, Cycle Bike with Comfortable Seat Cushion, Digital Display with Pulse, iPad Holder
DMASUN

Pros:

  • Very quiet
  • Resistance knob
  • Fully adjustable, for a large variety of heights
Was $400On Sale: $260You Save 35%
See it!

Tappio Under Desk Elliptical Machine

Under Desk Elliptical Machine, Mini Elliptical Machine, Elliptical Pedal Machine, Under Desk Pedal Exerciser, Compact Elliptical Machine Trainer with Non-Slip Pedal for Home Office Workout, Black
Tappio

Pros:

  • Can be used seated or standing
  • Display monitor tracks progress
  • Adjustable resistance
Was $160On Sale: $116You Save 28%
See it!

TerriTrophy 4-Tier 38Lb Dumbbells Set

TerriTrophy 4 Tiers 38Lbs Weights Dumbbells Sets with Rack, 4 Pairs 2/4/5/8Lbs Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set with Stand,Free Weights Dumbbells Set for Home Gym For Woman Men
TerriTrophy

Pros:

  • Great for beginners
  • Can use for a range of different exercises
  • Neoprene coating is non-slip
Was $200On Sale: $99.97You Save 50%
See it!

Clever Yoga 7-Piece Set

Yoga Gift For Women and Men - Mat Set Gray Kit 7PC - 6mm Large Yoga Mat, Yoga Mat Towel, 2 Yoga Blocks, Yoga Strap, Yoga Hand Towel with a Bag for Storage and Carrying - Great for Home or Travel
Clever Yoga

Pros:

  • Comes with mat, blocks, strap, towels, carry bag
  • No-slip texture on both sides
  • Three colors available
Was $90On Sale: $80You Save 11%
See it!
Looking for something else? Check out more deals on sports and fitness products here and don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

