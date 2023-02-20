Best Home Fitness Finds on Sale for Presidents’ Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re hitting that time of year when a lot of us start getting serious about our health and wellness again. Luckily, Presidents’ Day falls at the perfect time. The deals on home fitness finds are off the hook today!

Shop our favorite finds for your home gym below, or even for below your desk. All on Amazon, all on sale for a limited time!

Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA Premium Slim Folding Treadmil Pros: Four-window display

Folds for easy storage

Device holder so you can watch videos/TV Was $700 On Sale: $399.90 You Save 43% See it!

Dmasun Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Pros: Very quiet

Resistance knob

Fully adjustable, for a large variety of heights Was $400 On Sale: $260 You Save 35% See it!

Tappio Under Desk Elliptical Machine Pros: Can be used seated or standing

Display monitor tracks progress

Adjustable resistance Was $160 On Sale: $116 You Save 28% See it!

TerriTrophy 4-Tier 38Lb Dumbbells Set Pros: Great for beginners

Can use for a range of different exercises

Neoprene coating is non-slip Was $200 On Sale: $99.97 You Save 50% See it!

