I’ve been on a complete shopping spree since the clock struck midnight on September 1st. I’ve purchased jeans, sweaters, ballet flats and a new set that I can’t wait to wear on repeat. I’ve bought a handful of sets on Amazon, but none I have found give this level of quality and detail. The PrettyGarden 2-Piece Cardigan Set comes in eight colors (I purchased black), all $42 at Amazon!

The cardigan set is what fall dreams are made of. It includes a button-front sweater and loose-fitting pants that you can wear with sneakers or Uggs. Made from a blend of cotton and acrylic, the two-piece set is comfortable and soft‚ it’s not itchy for those with sensitive skin like me. I love the detailed color-block design around the cuffs and button online for the top. And if you’re worried about the fit, it’s true to size! The pants don’t hug around your hips, and the cardigan is looser around the bust.

Get the PrettyGarden 2-Piece Cardigan Set for $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2024, but are subject to change.



Amazon shoppers are also calling the set “cozy and chic.”

“This matching set has exceeded my expectations, offering a perfect blend of coziness, style and versatility,” one said. “The first thing I noticed was the outfit’s incredibly soft and comfortable knit fabric. It’s a lightweight blend that feels gentle against the skin, making it perfect for lounging or running errands.”

“The PrettyGarden two-piece lounge set is wonderful,” another five-star reviewer shared. “It’s made of high-quality, breathable, and soft material, making it stylish, comfortable, and versatile. The design features black lines around the neckline, sleeves, and pants legs that are beautifully done.”

It’s a perfect set to get you through pregnancy, too! A final shopper wrote: “Obsessed with this set, super comfortable and nice and loose for this pregnant mama.”

It might still be warm out, but I’m counting down the days until I can wear this when temperatures drop. Hurry and snag a set before other style enthusiasts catch on!

