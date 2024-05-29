Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s just something special about a colorful dress that makes Us smile, especially during the summer. Dreamy silhouettes paired with vibrant hues are an effortless way to sprinkle a little joy everywhere you go. Unique patterns and unexpected accents are undisputed conversation starters sure to reel in tons of compliments.

Prettygarden is one of our favorite brands to shop when we’re on the hunt for colorful fashion. From Boho-chic wrap dresses to powdery pastel jumpsuits, the Amazon brand has so many stunning styles to try out. Just in time for summer soirees, the brand released a stunning one-shoulder dress. The flowy number is so colorful and cute that shoppers purchased it 400 times within the last month.

Get the Prettygarden Floral One-Shoulder Maxi Dress for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking for a dreamy, statement-making dress, you have to check out Prettygarden’s Floral One-Shoulder Maxi Dress. The dress has a tie and one-shoulder detail that gives way to a ruffled and flowy bodice. The A-line-style maxi has an elastic waistband and features flowy tiers that will blow in the summer breeze. The waistband is so clutch because it helps provide a little shape, so it doesn’t fall flat.

We absolutely adore the green and white style because it has adorable pops of pink florals. The colorful style doesn’t end there. The dress comes in 30 styles ranging from large color-block-style florals to tiny blossoms that look like little dots in women’s sizes S-XXL.

This chic number takes all the pressure out of styling. All you have to do is use accessories, shoes and outerwear to achieve a desired look. For more casual vibes, pair it with skinny hoop earrings and flat sandals. You can even style it with a denim jacket to dress it down even more. Dainty jewelry and heels are all you need to elevate the dress. You can’t go wrong!

There’s no denying this colorful dress is flying off the shelves. Amazon customers have raved that it’s the “best dress ever,” in lengthy reviews. “This dress is amazing,” one shopper shared. “[It’s] super comfy and [has] great material. [It’s] lightweight and great for summer! Buy the dress,” they urged.

Another reviewer noted how flattering it is. “I loved the colors. They were so bright and vibrant,” the customer began. “The diagonal cut by the shoulders was perfect. You can tie a little bow or knot to your fit and comfort. The length of the dress was just right.”

Looking to add a pop of color to your dress collection this summer? Check out Prettygarden’s Floral-One-Shoulder Maxi Dress. It’s a shopper-approved style purchased more than 400 times in the past month, so make sure you act fast!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more trendy pieces from Prettygarden here and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!